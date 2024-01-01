Samsung's Galaxy S24 to Launch with a Pixel 8-Like AI Photo Editor

It will not be a big surprise if Samsung's Galaxy S24 ends up debuting with heavy focus on AI when it launches sometime this month. The Koreans themselves already hinted some Galaxy AI features would arrive with the upcoming Galaxy flagship trio . However, there could be another notable AI tool tagged with the Galaxy S24, which may give Google's Pixel 8 series a run for its money.

Now, leaker Mystery Lupin has shared on X what appears as the list of the AI-based features on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The excerpt highlights some of those already speculated in earlier leaks, but it also mentions of a new Generative Edit.

Accordingly, the feature is available to both the non-Ultra and Ultra models. It described to cater moving or removing objects in photos. Subsequently, it can also generate or fill the empty spaces created from moving selected objects into a new area outside the original photo.

For what's its worth, it mirrors Google's Magic Editor, which is a Pixel 8 Pro (review) exclusive feature and relies on generative AI capabilities. It was demoed by the search giant even missing areas of objects like benches and balloons can be generated. Presumably, Samsung's Generative Edit should be as capable as Magic Editor.

AI-based Google's Magic Editor can generative empty areas and complete objects. / © Google, Edit by nextpit

In the description, it is also stated that using Generative Edit on the Galaxy S24 requires users to log in with a Samsung account and have an active internet connection. This suggests that it will not be fully on-board AI process and needs the cloud for it to fully operate, which is similar to the Magic Editor on the Pixel 8 Pro.

The rest of the listed features do appear as on-device capabilities, including the Live Translate that is integrated on the Samsung phone app and Nightography Zoom for zoomed shots in low light, and High Resolution. There is also a non-imaging feature called Screen Display that provides stable frame rates and optimized brightness level when gaming or streaming.

The most recent reports indicate the Samsung is going to hold an event on January 17 in San Jose where the Galaxy S24 series should be announced and possibly alongside the Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker. Interestingly, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be equipped with an Exynos 2400 SoC in some markets, so it does tell the Galaxy AI is not limited to the Snapdragon models.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Will these AI additions convince you to upgrade to the Galaxy S24? Share us your answers in the comments.