Samsung's Galaxy S24 Selfie Camera May Not Get a Pixel Upgrade

The selfie camera is a feature that has not been significantly improved on flagship Galaxy phones . Samsung has either recycled the same sensor for a few years or only introduce software optimization along with it, which might be the case with next year's Galaxy S24 line.

According to Dutch outlet GalaxyClub, the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra won't get an upgrade in front-facing camera resolution. Meaning, we may see that the current 12 MP snapper on the Galaxy S23 (review) series will be retained. This is the same case with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 sharing the 10 MP sensor.

However, it is believed Samsung could still incorporate improvements without adding more pixels by optimizing camera software or processing. In addition, it is possible that Samsung would utilize better machine learning or AI, which is not surprising given how the tech giant firm relies on this when capturing the moon and star trail photos.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's quad 200 MP camera module is the most versatile on the market.Samsung's quad-camera module in the Galaxy S23 Ultra is terrific. / © nextpit

Apart from the selfie shooter, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are rumored to enlist 200 MP main camera or similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). The same source also reported before the Galaxy S24 Ultra will arrive with a 5x telephoto rear sensor, although it's unclear if the standard models are taking advantage of this as well.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is believed to use a newer periscope camera consisting of a Sony IMX 754+ sensor mated to a 10x zoom optics. Unfortunately, it was not mentioned what benefits this sensor offers to the premium smartphone at all.

It has been several months since Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 line. It is expected the Galaxy S24 will debut around February 2024 if there are no notable changes in the company's schedule.

What do you think of Samsung possibly keeping the same selfie shooter to its next-gen Galaxy camera phones? Would you say that the megapixel count is already not relevant? We'd like to hear your opinion.