Samsung Galaxy S24 May Get Major Display Upgrade

Although Samsung's Galaxy S23 was just launched in February, we are already getting details for the line's successor, which is the Galaxy S24. The latest leak hints that Samsung is upgrading the current displays on the two vanilla models to LTPO screen panels similar to the Ultra range.

LTPO or low-temperature poly crystalline oxide is a type of display technology that provides wider refresh rate values and better efficiency. This is mostly found on high-end and flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 11 (review) and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But for Samsung, they are only utilizing the panel on its Galaxy S23 Ultra and previous Ultra models, leaving the vanilla Galaxy S23 duo with the dated screen type.

This could change on next year's Samsung flagship Android phones. According to the notable source and leaker, IceUniverse, the South Koreans will finally switch to LTPO AMOLED panels for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

What are the benefits of LTPO screens on the Samsung Galaxy S24

The new component will likely add more refresh rate steps in addition to the static 60 Hz and 120 Hz presently available on the two models. We might even see the adaptive display mode on the pair to support rates as low as 1 Hz or the same on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Subsequently, the more dynamic refresh rates could also improve battery life on these devices.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with adaptive refresh rate between 1 to 120 Hz. / © NextPit

Furthermore, the account stated that the Galaxy S24 (Plus) is taking advantage of thinner bezels on the panels. However, it was not specified if the change will be notably visible as compared to the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro (Max) that is rumored to sport around 32 percent slimmer bezels or tipping at 1.5 mm on each side.

Beyond the displays, the Galaxy S24+ is spotted in a certification with a larger battery capacity at 4900 mAh, which is a modest jump from the 4700 mAh of the Galaxy S23 Plus our colleague Camila reviewed. What's unknown if the smaller Galaxy S24 is benefitting from the boosted battery cells as well.

Titanium frame on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

In a separate tweet, the leaker is forecasting that the more premium Galaxy S24 Ultra could debut on a titanium frame and ditch the armor aluminum build of the current line. The new material is seen to be stronger, but it is heavier than the aluminum. Apple is also expected to enlist titanium chassis on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

Based on Samsung's regular cadence, the Galaxy S24 trio could become official as early as January 2024. The line will run on One UI 6 based on Android 14 OS and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, although there are current reports of the firm offering an Exynos 2400 variant in some regions.

With these specs of the Galaxy S24, do you think it is worth the wait? Which other features are you looking to see most? Tell us in the comments.