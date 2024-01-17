Secure a $50 Credit and How to Watch Samsung's Galaxy S24 Unpacked

In less than a day, Samsung is going to announce the Galaxy S24 . Alongside the event, they've also launched a pre-registration program where they're giving away a credit valued at $50 that you could use to purchase the new flagship smartphones . nextpit tells you how to get the credit and how to watch the Unpacked event .

How to secure a Samsung credit

To secure a $50 credit, just head to any of Samsung's regional or global websites. Alternatively, you can click on our Galaxy S24 buy button below. From there, a teaser for the Galaxy AI event is highlighted along with a reservation button. Further clicking opens a reservation page where you will only need to fill up with your name and email.

Depending on the country, though, the amount of credit varies and can be greater than $50. You can use the cred for later purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Plus) or Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Another great thing is that this is valid until February for most countries and can be used with the trade-in credit. Hence, you can stack up both registration and trade-in amounts.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

Where to watch Samsung Galaxy AI Unpacked

Like with many major brands, Samsung is investing heavily in AI as well. The focus for this year's Unpacked is with the launch of both Galaxy AI that is debuting on the new flagship devices and the Galaxy S24 series itself.

The event is set at SAP Center in San Jose, California. It kicks off at exactly 10:00 AM Pacific Time on January 17 (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM European). Samsung confirmed it will live stream the happening on its website and YouTube channel for anyone to watch, an embedded video is available below.

Alternatively, you can check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 hub to find out what to expect from the Android smartphones. Are you tuning in to the event as well? Share with us your expectations.