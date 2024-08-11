The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (review) was a long overdue refresh to the lineup. And this year, we will see the budget flagship successor in the form of the Galaxy S24 FE launching any time during the remainder of the year. Fortunately, we don't need to wait to see what's coming as the Galaxy device is almost fully revealed in the latest leak.

In the official-looking marketing images shared by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S24 FE's key features and specs are showcased as well as the look of the next Fan Edition handset.

A bigger screen estate in the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Looking at the exterior, it will sport a familiar design language as the predecessor, but it will see a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. This seems a result in the reduced bezels around the display panel, which is very prominent in the Galaxy S23 FE. It also listed the display has a 1,900 nits peak brightness.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has a wider and brighter AMOLED display / © Android Headlines

The panel is set to get a better protection of a Gorilla Glass Victus+, a tougher version of the Gorilla Glass 5 in the predecessor. Meanwhile, the device is confirmed to carry over the IP68 dust and water-resistant certification and the sleek aluminum frame. Moreover, it comes in yellow, silver, graphite, blue, and green.

On the back, it was not mentioned what is the glass layer, but what's easily labeled is the camera module consisting of a 50 MP wide, a 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP telephoto snapper. Seemingly, this is an unchanged setup from last year, including the 10 MP front-facing camera.

Will its battery life be any better with a new chipset?

Internally, the Galaxy S24 FE will be fitted with an Exynos 2400e chipset. The 'e' denomination hints at a variant of the Exynos 2400 that powers Galaxy S24 models in some countries. Along with a bigger display is a slightly larger 4,565 mAh battery capacity. Samsung rates it to last 29 hours in video playback, up from 21 hours. As usual, actual battery life would still vary depending on the type of usage.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE gets a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus+ front protection and will be available in five colors at launch. / © Android Headlines

Like the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S24 FE will also take advantage of Galaxy AI. The outlet tipped features like generative photo editing, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate, among others. However, the upcoming is said to boot on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 while it may updated to Android 15 at the end of this year.

As for the price, it's still unknown how much it will be priced. However, it would not be surprising if it will still retail similarly to the Galaxy S23 FE. Samsung should officially announce it this month or next month.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

How much do you think Samsung should price the Galaxy S24 FE? And what are your thoughts on these hardware changes and upgrades? Let us know in the comments.