Samsung is downgrading the Galaxy S23 Ultra—but don't worry!

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus are apparently taking advantage of larger capacity batteries. However, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra model may offer the same capacity according to the latest leaked documentation. The South Korean company may even possibly downgrade its charging speed!

Earlier this week, vanilla models of the upcoming Galaxy S23 were spotted having passed FCC certification. Besides the confirmed battery ratings and chipset, it was reported that Samsung will host the next Unpacked event at the start of February next year where the Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to be unveiled.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery and charging

With regard to the most expensive model, the documentation revealed that it will ship with a 4,855 mAh battery, though it will be advertised as 5,000 mAh, making it similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Surprisingly, it also indicated that the device is getting a slower 25 W charging speed, which may not be an issue given the current 45 W rating does not bring significant improvements in actual testing anyways.

However, details attached in the filing do not always paint the whole picture. For instance, the Wi-Fi version mentioned is version 6E despite the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC supporting the newer Wi-Fi 7. On that note, there's a chance that we could eventually see faster charging if paired with a more capable power brick.

Galaxy S23 Ultra's tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung is highly anticipated to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200 MP main sensor, a better selfie camera, and a more advanced ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device could also sport the tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top of the armor aluminum body. Unfortunately, it is uncertain if there will be changes in the pricing of the entire Galaxy S23.

Considering Apple does not offer ultra-fast charging on its iPhones too, do you think it is okay for Samsung to skimp on the specs of its Galaxy devices?