Galaxy S series front camera redesign may finally be on the way

The Galaxy S series is always highly anticipated, and this year it looks like Samsung fans will get the much-awaited "Wow" effect. That's because rumors about the technical specifications of the new Galaxy S23 are already popping up on the web and begin to generate anticipation. Among the most recent leaks we have the possibility of a new front camera. The last upgrade was in 2019!

After three years without much change, the selfie camera of the Galaxy S23 series is due for a redesign.

According to the latest leak, Samsung may use a 12-megapixel sensor in the front camera of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

If the company maintains its release history, the new Galaxy series should see the light of day in February 2023.

When I tested the Galaxy S22+ a month ago what struck me most is that despite being a great device, Samsung was conservative and preferred to make only one-off improvements. Because of this, the Galaxy S22 series did not surprise me as much, and project all our hopes and expectations on the new generation that should be announced in February 2023—if Samsung sticks to the series' release history.

In this regard, of course the rumors about the Galaxy S23 are catching my attention, and this time it was a possible change in the camera equipment. As very well remembered by the experts at the SamMobile channel, the last front camera upgrade in the series occurred in 2019, when Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 with a 10-megapixel front camera. In other words, it's now been three generations of the Galaxy S series without much change in this area.

The rumor came via the Dutch website GalaxyClub which reported that Samsung should use a 12-megapixel sensor for the front camera of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Unfortunately, the channel doesn't offer any more details, such as whether we'll get the sensor under the display—as in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3—or even the shape of the notch, or whether the new front camera will have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

If Samsung opts for an under-screen front camera, we expect the solution to be better than the one we got in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. / © NextPit

However, considering that Samsung hasn't upgraded the S line's front camera in basically three years, chances are we'll see much more than an optimization of the camera resolution. I would even say necessary.

A month ago, rumors concerning the Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera suggested that Samsung is already preparing to equip its next Galaxy S flagship phone with a yet unannounced Isocell sensor. The rumored 200 megapixel Isocell HP3 could almost double the current sensor of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of resolution.

(Un)Fortunately, we still don't have much information about the next generation of the Galaxy S series, but it already lets us dream, right?

