Huge Update May Fix Camera Blur and HDR on the Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung has started rolling out its June security update for the Galaxy S23 (Plus) and Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) today. Unlike the recent security patches in the past months, the current firmware comes with several bug fixes and improvements to software and hardware for the three devices.

The latest update comes in build number S911BXXS1AWD1 under Samsung's One UI 5.1, which is still based on Android 13 OS. Apparently, it is pretty massive tipping at 2.2 GB size in total and will be shipped as an over-the-air (OTA) update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup.

Possible fixes for the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera problems

Besides the summary, Samsung didn't provide a full release note. However, it is expected this software addresses the notable problems for these devices. It was reported before that users are seeing a halo effect around the subjects when taking HDR photos. Samsung has seemingly confirmed during the time that they will deliver a fix on it.

Another camera-related fault that was acknowledged by Samsung earlier was the infamous 'banana-blur' or images getting a round or elliptical out-of-focus area. It has affected some users since launch and until now, it has not been resolved. Unfortunately, it remains unclear whether it will be mended with this firmware.

The update is available through staggered release and has made its way in some countries and regions, including, but not limited to Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. And depending on your network carriers, you might get it within the week or over the weekend at the earliest.

One UI Watch 5 Beta 2 fixes battery and lagging power on

Alongside the regular software iteration for the handsets, the South Korean tech giant has also rolled out the Beta 2 of One UI 5 Watch for the Galaxy 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. This builds on the first beta while also resolving issues such as the battery getting drained quicker, lagging start after power on, and faulty Samsung Pay, among others. It is available for Samsung Members app users in South Korea and the US.

Are you using one of the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera phones? Have you experienced any software problems so far? Share to us your experience in the comments.