How to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra

Kickstarting the flagship season for 2022, Samsung announced its Galaxy S22 line with the usual three models: S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. Check the best options to buy one of the Galaxy S22 models in this buying guide.

Announced mere weeks after the Galaxy S21 FE, the S22 family will be the high-end smartphone line for the Korean brand in the first semester of the year, replacing not only the Galaxy S21 line but also the Galaxy Note range in 2022.

You can also check our hands-on and some comparisons in the linked articles below, with more information that may help you with your buying decision.

Galaxy S22 (left), S22+ (center), or S22 Ultra? / © NextPit

Pre-order the Galaxy S22 phones

All three models entered a pre-order phase on February 9. As a bonus for die-hard Samsung fans, the Korean brand is offering a storage upgrade and a bonus Samsung Store Credit for those who buy one of the Galaxy S22 phones until February 24.

As usual, you will be able to find the Galaxy S22 models in physical and online retailers. We will update this page as the stores publish their deals.

Get the Galaxy S22 models from mobile carriers

Depending on your current carrier, it might be worth checking if the company is offering a deal to renew your plan with the purchase of a new Galaxy S22 mobile:

Which is the best option to get the new Galaxy S22 phones in your opinion? Have you found other special deals for the flagship models? Share them in the comments below.