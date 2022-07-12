Galaxy S21 FE cheaper than ever: Top Samsung deal on Prime Day

In line with Prime Day, there are all sorts of different electronics deals on Amazon. Of course, smartphones are not to be missed and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also on offer. The offer is the best price for the smartphone. However, we will tell you in this article whether the offer is really worth it.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE combines the best components of the flagship series from 2021 and thus offers a really decent performance. The smartphone normally costs $699.99 on Amazon, but today you can get it for $489.99 as a Prime Exclusive Deal.

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13.

Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon?

The Galaxy S21 FE's modern and chic design immediately catches the eye. The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen achieves a refresh rate of 120 hertz and resolves with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Samsung has installed a Snapdragon 888 SoC so that you can enjoy the smartphone and relies on a storage configuration of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Samsung did not let itself down with the photo module either and the camera system convinces with a wide-angle and 3x zoom.

Of course, the phone is not perfect—which smartphone is? You will have to accept some compromises here as well. First and foremost, the battery performance is not really outstanding. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and can be recharged with an outdated 25 watt quick-charging, but that leaves a lot to be desired. Although the company wants to reduce the ecological footprint, the back is also made of plastic.

The display of the S21 FE repeats content with 120 hertz / © NextPit

What do you think of the deal? Would the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE be interesting for you at this price? Let us know in the comments!