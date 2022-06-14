Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 in 2022? New rumors suggest yes

Not only the Galaxy Watch 5 could be launched this year. A new report fresh from South Korea hints that Samsung may also introduce the Galaxy Fit 3 smart fitness tracker , almost two years after the unveiling of the Galaxy Fit 2 and Galaxy Fit 2 Pro .

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Fit 3 this year.

Specs and features of the Galaxy Fit 3 have not been confirmed.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 TWS could arrive in July.

While Xiaomi and Huawei have been busy updating its fitness band series every year, Samsung has kept it slow regarding its Galaxy Fit lineup. Well, a new detail coming from the company's community forum on its home turf provides hope that a successor to Galaxy Fit 2 is still on the way.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will arrive in the second half of this year. However, there is a possibility it will be delayed due to the ongoing chip shortage happening worldwide.

In regard to the features and specs of the Galaxy Fit 3, there has been no mention of what the selling points of the tracker will be. Conversely, the current Galaxy Fit 2 boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen and up to 15 days battery life. If we're lucky, Samsung could finally bring blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking feature similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 and Huawei Band 7 on top of heart rate monitoring.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 TWS in-ear headphones are launching early

On a separate news, Samsung's wireless stereo Galaxy Buds Pro 2 headphones could arrive next month which is separate from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4's August event based on the leaker. The ANC-ready TWS is also expected to come with new color options including the Zenith Graphite while dropping the silver variant of Galaxy Buds Pro.

We hope that more details will emerge before the official unveiling of the in-ear headphones. What improvements are you expecting most? Let us know in the comment section.