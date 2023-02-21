Camera Assistant now supports more Galaxy phones—What does it do?

Following the release of the Galaxy S23 , Samsung has also rolled out the One UI 5.1 update to more devices. Along with the new set of features the firmware brings is support for the Camera Assistant app for older camera phones . Find out why do you need to install Samsung's add-on camera app.

The Camera Assistant app was announced last year and the first device to be supported is the Galaxy S22 (Ultra). Similar to the Expert RAW app, it needs to be installed separately through the Galaxy Store. Even the Galaxy S23 doesn't come with the app out-of-the-box and users will need to manually install it.

What can you do with the Camera Assistant app

The Camera Assistant works as additional camera settings for the main camera app. Among the functions users can take advantage of are automatic lens switching and auto HDR that are not available in the settings of the standard app. It also allows setting up a timer for multiple photos as well as the ability to record video right from the photo mode.

Auto HDR

Auto lens switching

Picture softening

Quick tap shutter

Video recording in photo mode

Timer multi-photo options

Dim screen while recording

Clean previews on HDMI display output

Capture speed Prioritize speed or resolution



Samsung Camera Assistant app features / © Samsung; Edit by NextPit

Which phones are compatible with Camera Assistant

In addition to the Galaxy S22, Camera Assistant can now be downloaded from the Galaxy Store for Galaxy phones running One UI 5.1. This means that Galaxy S20 and later models can run the app. Samsung's foldable phones such as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are also compatible.

Samsung says it plans to include Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Note 20 lineup later. The company has not provided an exact launch window, but it could come via the next update.