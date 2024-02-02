Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE at 20% Off Are the Best Cheap In-Ears to Buy

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds FE on Case
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Although the fresh Galaxy FE Buds are not the most capable noise-cancelling wireless earbuds from Samsung, they remain as popular as the pricier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review), thanks to their affordable price yet feature-rich package. Amazon is now running a sale on these in-ears, dropping them back to the second-best price of $79, which is a 20 percent reduction.

You can also pick the pair of earbuds either in the black or white colorway. Either option gets you a two-tone charging case with a white finish outside and a black inner section.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are solid earbuds to buy despite their cheap price

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE (review) are just launched at the end of 2023. They feature a great balance of price-to-feature ratio, and now that they're cheaper, the earphones become even more recommendable.

On the outside, the Galaxy Buds FE come with a compact and discreet form, which also results in a lightweight build that gives comfort for prolonged listening sessions. A nice touch to the buds themselves is the extended wing tip design, which gives an extra secure grip when you're doing workouts that involve intense movements. Keep in mind that the wing tip is replaceable.

In addition, the Galaxy Buds FE are sweat-proof as well, albeit with a middling IPX2 certification, but enough to keep them dry. The buds also support touch-sensitive controls with distinguished tap and grip areas for more precise inputs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE don't feature wireless charging, but there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Despite the budget pricing, the Galaxy Buds FE are no slouch in terms of sound and features. They also boast ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) that is “exceptional” in blocking outside noises and keeping calls clear according to our colleague. This is then complemented by transparency mode.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds FE are again touted for clean and crisp sound. The general audio profile leans to prominent bass and mids, but this can be easily adjusted through the equalizers in the intuitive mobile app.

And for their compact size, battery life is surprisingly more than modest that lasts up to 30 hours with the charging case. This is slightly reduced to 21 hours with ANC enabled. Regardless, that's still impressive for its price point and size. Lastly, charging the Galaxy Buds FE is quite pleasing as they can be refilled in an hour and a half.

Do you prefer the design of the Galaxy Buds FE over the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro? What are your thoughts on these budget earbuds at the current rate? We'd like to hear your answers.

Top Smart Speaker with Alexa

  Up to $50 Around $150 Up to $200 The best with display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Sonos Roam
Sonos Era 100
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Sonos Roam Product Image Sonos Era 100 Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing