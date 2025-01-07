Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE for 40% Off Have Never Been Cheaper

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE have quickly become a favorite among Android users looking for affordable active noise-canceling wireless earbuds. Originally priced at $99, these earbuds are now available for just $59 on Amazon, a massive 40 percent discount. This marks the lowest price yet for Samsung’s Galaxy Buds FE and beats Best Buy’s current listing by $10.

You can choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE in either white or black, with both color options enjoying the same discount.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE?

The Galaxy Buds FE (review) are Samsung’s most affordable ANC in-ear headphones, yet they deliver impressive sound quality and noise-canceling performance. They also come equipped with many features typically found in premium earbuds, such as touch-sensitive controls and transparency mode.

Although the earbuds are only rated IPX2 for water resistance, they include some advantages not found in pricier models, like wing tips for secure fit and replaceable ear tips to accommodate different ear shapes.

Different sized rubber tips are included with the Galaxy Buds FE.
These rubber tips are included with the Galaxy Buds FE in three sizes. / © nextpit

Despite their budget-friendly price, the Galaxy Buds FE have earned praise for their ANC performance, effectively blocking out most ambient noise. Sound-wise, the earbuds deliver a well-balanced profile with a slight bass emphasis, which can be customized via the equalizer in Samsung’s companion app. Additionally, they support Samsung’s proprietary scalable codec, alongside the standard SBC and AAC codecs.

The Galaxy Buds FE boast impressive battery life for their size. With ANC disabled, you can get up to 30 hours of playtime using the charging case, and slightly less with ANC enabled. While they lack wireless charging, the earbuds compensate with fast charging, fully recharging from 0 to 100 percent in just 110 minutes.

Do you think the Galaxy Buds FE fit your listening needs? At this unbeatable price, they offer remarkable value for money. Let us know your thoughts on these budget-friendly earbuds!

