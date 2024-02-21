Samsung's ANC-Ready Galaxy Buds FE are Back on Sale at $79 (20% Off)

Although the Presidents' Day sale is almost over for many brands, there are still worthy online deals hanging around, including some fantastic Bluetooth headphones . But if you're specifically in the market for some budget noise-canceling true wireless earbuds , Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE have returned to their second-best price of $79 from $99.

With this deal, it means you can buy the Galaxy “Fan Edition” earbuds for $20 less than their usual cost. You can also grab them in the popular graphite, which is closer to black, or with the white colorway, although either finish gets you a white charging case.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are great earbuds for budget-oriented

The Galaxy Buds FE (review) are the first Fan Edition headphones from Samsung and just were launched at the end of 2023. So basically, the earbuds have a lower price entry compared to other Galaxy headphones models of the company. However, Samsung didn't skimp on the features and specs, for good reason.

Despite the cheap price, the Galaxy Buds FE come with a noise-canceling capability that performs admirably in our test. The earphones can effectively block ambient noises in situations where industrial noises are more apparent, such as when you're on a busy roadside. Surprisingly, there is also a transparency mode to blend in outside noise.

The sound quality of Galaxy Buds FE is considerably good, too, with the overall output being balanced and giving emphasis to bass. However, the equalizer is intuitive enough to allow customizations of the sound profile to your liking. These are compatible with Samsung's Scalable Bluetooth codec on top of the standard AAC and SBC.

In this picture, you can clearly see the wings, which ensure a secure hold. / © nextpit

The buds themselves feature a sleek and discreet water-resistant build with a mix of elliptical and round form. Plus, they get wingtips design that add extra grip and passive noise isolation, but you can replace them with wingless rubbers, which are included in the package. More importantly, the earbuds support touch control for easier playback control.

While wireless charging is not available in the charging case, the Galaxy Buds FE offer above-average battery life. Between charges, they can last up to 30 hours with ANC and ambient sound turned off. Enabling those latter features get you around 21 hours or so, which is still decent.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds FE design and features? Are you looking to snag them with this sale? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.