Samsung's Best-Sounding Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Fall to $209 After 16% Off

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung's latest wireless earbuds, deliver upgraded sound and ANC capabilities—but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering a deal, dropping the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to $209, which is 16 percent off the original price.

While this isn't the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, a $40 discount is significant, especially since these earbuds launched less than six months ago. Both the graphite and white variants are included in the discount.

Why Choose the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro?

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) debuted in July last year, introducing a host of new features and notable audio improvements, both inside and out. Their design marks a complete overhaul, featuring a stem-based, angular form. This is complemented by sleek lighting accents and responsive touch controls on each earbud.

The updated shape improves the internal layout of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, enabling better noise-canceling performance and clearer voice pickup during calls. With an IP57 certification, these earbuds are also resistant to dust, sweat, and water, making them a reliable companion for outdoor runs—even in the rain—or if accidentally dropped in a pool.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro adopted a stem-based design and a transparent charging case. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are particularly well-suited for Galaxy and Android users, offering extensive customization options and seamless controls. Owners of high-end Galaxy devices can enjoy the proprietary Samsung scalable codec for high-resolution audio, along with the new spatial audio for TV, though you can still use the immersive listening with music tracks.

One standout feature is real-time translation, powered by Galaxy AI. The accompanying mobile app provides transcription, making communication across languages more convenient. Additionally, AI-enabled adaptive noise control and EQ adjustments let users personalize their listening profiles for a tailored audio experience.

Battery life is another strong suit of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Combined with the charging case, the earbuds provide up to 30 hours of playback when ANC and transparency modes are turned off. For added convenience, the case supports both wired and wireless charging.

Do these features make the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro a compelling purchase? We want to hear your thoughts.

