Samsung already introduced the newer Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which feature a new stem-based design but are pricier compared to their predecessor. If you're not totally sold on those upgrades and want to save at the same time, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might still be a better option for 40 percent off their usual price.

Both the black and white colorways of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are heavily on sale on Amazon, with the former dropping to $138 and the latter at $139. Either deal saves you about $90 from their original launch price of $229.

Why we still love the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are aging like fine wine, and while they don't have an extended, long stem look, many users prefer their bean or round shape. In our review, they snugly fit on ears and the ear tips help add some hold grip. And of course, if you want more discreet and lighter earbuds, they make the right choice.

In terms of sound, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. According to our colleague Antoine, the earbuds have a very decent audio quality that slightly leans on bass compared to the competition. You can tweak the profile if you prefer slightly flat and more balanced audio through the equalizer. Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro support high-res audio through the proprietary SSC Hi-Fi codec.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features spatial audio and up to 18 hours of battery life with the case. / © nextpit

The noise-canceling level on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also excels in their class. They are solid noise blockers for human voices and industrial noises. Even better, they have a transparency mode that outputs natural audio mixed with your ambient sound.

More than the sound, the second-gen premium Galaxy Buds come with a wide array of features and enhancements, including spatial audio with head tracking, fast pairing, and voice detection. Although they have average battery life, they charge quite fast and offer wireless charging through their case.

Are you intending to upgrade your headphones? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their discounted rate? Let us know in the comments.