Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for 40% Off are Excellent ANC Earbuds

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung already introduced the newer Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which feature a new stem-based design but are pricier compared to their predecessor. If you're not totally sold on those upgrades and want to save at the same time, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might still be a better option for 40 percent off their usual price.

Both the black and white colorways of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are heavily on sale on Amazon, with the former dropping to $138 and the latter at $139. Either deal saves you about $90 from their original launch price of $229.

Why we still love the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) are aging like fine wine, and while they don't have an extended, long stem look, many users prefer their bean or round shape. In our review, they snugly fit on ears and the ear tips help add some hold grip. And of course, if you want more discreet and lighter earbuds, they make the right choice.

In terms of sound, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. According to our colleague Antoine, the earbuds have a very decent audio quality that slightly leans on bass compared to the competition. You can tweak the profile if you prefer slightly flat and more balanced audio through the equalizer. Additionally, the Buds 2 Pro support high-res audio through the proprietary SSC Hi-Fi codec.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features spatial audio and up to 18 hours of battery life with the case. / © nextpit

The noise-canceling level on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro also excels in their class. They are solid noise blockers for human voices and industrial noises. Even better, they have a transparency mode that outputs natural audio mixed with your ambient sound.

More than the sound, the second-gen premium Galaxy Buds come with a wide array of features and enhancements, including spatial audio with head tracking, fast pairing, and voice detection. Although they have average battery life, they charge quite fast and offer wireless charging through their case.

Are you intending to upgrade your headphones? What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at their discounted rate? Let us know in the comments.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing