Instant Slow-Mo: Favorite Galaxy AI Feature is Coming to These Devices

While it's planned that some Galaxy AI features debuted with the Galaxy S24 (review) are coming to older devices, one of the best features was notably left out from the timetable– Instant Slow-Mo . It's a feature that adds a slow motion effects to select portions of a video even if it is not natively recorded in Slo-Mo mode. Surprisingly, it is now confirmed that this eventually find its way to a few older Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy tablets.

Which Samsung Galaxy gets Instant Slow-Mo feature

In a forum post, a Samsung Community moderator has detailed that the Instant Slow-Mo will be shipped to devices equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Particularly, the Galaxy S23 (Ultra), Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review), Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review), and Galaxy Tab S9 series will all be getting the feature.

As explained in the same post, Instant Slwo-Mo taps on the NPU and GPU of the chip to enable much of the effects. He further described that the feature is akin when zooming in pictures to see smaller objects from distance, but with slow motion, it is rather bounded by time and which expands the period between the frames of a recorded video.

That also explains the limitation of the new AI feature and the dropping of support for other Galaxy models with much dated chipset. It stated that it requires a lot of computing power and machine learning resources to be able to react from a user input within 16.6 ms for videos in 60 fps as a given example.

Apart from the instant slo-mo replay when viewing videos on gallery or video player, Samsung said that the new video editor that brings editing of slo-mo videos will also be supported on these devices. Samsung plans to improve Instant Slow-Mo as well. Accordingly, the feature will add compatibility to 10-bit and 480 p videos as well as .mov format for playback, sharing, and editing.

It's unclear when Instant Slow-Mo is arriving at all. Perhaps it should be added with the other Galaxy AI features in a one software update. Samsung is expected to roll out One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 OS to older devices in the coming weeks, so there's a chance a bunch of these will be included.

Apart from Instant Slow-Mo, it was revealed in a Samsung UK comparison page that Circle to Search, which was confirmed first for Google Pixel 8, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and Live Translation will be available to a wide of Galaxy devices.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

Have you checked the new Galaxy AI features? Which of those do you think is the most practical? Let us know in the comments.