Samsung to Enable Some Galaxy AI Features Even to Older Models

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Samsung has pledged to extend the new Galaxy AI features debuted with the Galaxy S24 to older Galaxy smartphones. The initial announcement said the support was limited to a few Galaxy models due to hardware constraints. However, Samsung is now backtracking as it confirms it is working to enable Galaxy AI even for older devices like the Galaxy S22.

Galaxy AI is coming to more Galaxy devices

In an interview with Newsis, Samsung's Mobile Division head TM Roh said that Samsung is making efforts to extend some Galaxy AI tools to older models. TM Roh was likely referring to the Galaxy S22/S22 Plus and Ultra and possibly to the Galaxy Tab S8. With this, it's even apparent the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are all candidates given their more capable Snapdragon chipset.

It was not specified which Galaxy AI features are arriving on older devices, but it was said both on-device and cloud-based features are on the table. We can assume that the most popular like Samsung's Circle to Search and photo editing with the aid of AI are coming.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an S Pen

Moreover, it's unknown when users can expect these to become available, with Samsung only set to release the next sub-major Android 14 update with the promised AI features to last year's Galaxy handsets in the coming weeks. Hence, Galaxy AI for Galaxy S22 and the previous Galaxy Z foldable series may take a longer preparation to be finished and shipped.

Right now, Samsung's Galaxy AI has been planned to be added via the One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. Most of the Galaxy AI capabilities announced with the Galaxy S24 first are confirmed to be included.

From what it stands today, below is how the list of Galaxy devices that should be getting AI goodies. However, these are yet to be officially announced by Samsung.

New possible list of Samsung Galaxy models to receive Galaxy AI

Is your handset on the list? Do you think Samsung is exerting enough efforts for extending the Galaxy AI to more devices? We look forward to hearing your opinion.

Via: SamMobile Source: Naver

