Galaxy AI is Samsung’s biggest set of novelty features introduced this year. However, due to the platform’s resource-hungry nature, it has only been available on flagship Galaxy smartphones, leaving its more popular mid-range devices unsupported. It appears that Samsung might be working on bringing some of these tools to its mid-range offerings.

First Galaxy mid-rangers to get Galaxy AI

Citing unnamed sources, SamMobile reported that Samsung is planning to ship Galaxy AI to the Galaxy A55 (review) and Galaxy A35 (review). The features are said to be added through the One UI 6.1.1 update, which should be released this month or in September, depending on how quickly Samsung can iron things out in the firmware.

If this materializes, the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be the first Samsung mid-rangers to take advantage of the company's generative AI features. However, it was noted by the outlet that only select Galaxy AI features will be enabled due to the limitation of the chipsets in these devices, which is not surprising.

Circle to Search Instant Translation
Samsung's Galaxy AI Circle to Search feature / © nextpit

It's unknown which of those functionalities are going to make into the cut, though. But it is safe to say that Galaxy AI's Circle to Search, AI photo editing, and live translation are among to be included, similar to the Galaxy S23 FE (review). Meanwhile, those tools that use intensive processing like slow-motion and generative image creation could likely be excluded.

Surprisingly, despite some older Galaxy A models fitted with the same chipset as the two mentioned models, like the Galaxy A54 (review) sharing the same Exynos 1380 SoC, it's said that Galaxy AI won't be enabled on these devices. There was also no word if there are plans to support them in the future at all.

Even so, Galaxy AI is already available on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy devices, including dated slab and foldable smartphones. In addition to the current list, Samsung is expected to add more AI features that debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review), such as the Draw Assist and Portrait Studio.

Have you thought of buying any of the flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphone for the reason of using Galaxy AI? Let us know in the comments. We want to hear your thoughts about generative AI too.

