Galaxy A54's processor gets big performance boost

Following the leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy A54 , the mid-ranger is now uncovered from a benchmark database. The successor to the Galaxy A53 is seen to sport a new Exynos octa-core processor alongside some promising numbers.

Samsung's Galaxy A lineup is popular because of the good price-to-hardware that is even proven on the Galaxy A53 (review). The South Korean brand is apparently taking it up a notch higher on the Galaxy A54, which is scheduled to be introduced early next year.

Galaxy A54 processor

A Geekbench listing that was spotted by MySmartPrice reveals a chipset named S5E8835 that is highly believed to be the Exynos 1380. The chipset was also mentioned in the Galaxy A34 leak last month, though only now that we see it in action.

Exynos 1380 benchmark results with promising numbers / © MySmartPrice

Based on the result, the Exynos 1380 produced pretty solid scores of 776 in single-core and 2599 in multi-core. The latter is also notably higher in comparison to Samsung's Exynos 1280, which averages 700 and 1800, respectively. More importantly, these figures are on par with the Snapdragon 778G and just behind the newer Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Galaxy A54 specs and release date

In addition to the processor, the Galaxy A54 is listed with 6 GB RAM. Likewise, a higher memory configuration should also be offered similar to the Galaxy A53. The upcoming mid-ranger is also expected to come with a 50 MP triple camera, 5100 mAh battery, and a unified design shared with the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy A54 with a rounder sides and new camera layout / © 91Mobiles

As regards the pricing, there are no details yet if there will be changes on the road. The Galaxy A53 currently retails for $450, but it is on sale in most retail stores. You can check our Galaxy A buying guide for any significant deals.