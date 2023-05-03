The New Samsung Galaxy A54 Drops to Its Record Low Price at $374

Although the Galaxy A54 is one of the latest Android mid-range phones recently launched by Samsung, Amazon now has the device at a record low price of $374 (17 percent off). That's an outright savings of $75 for a relatively brand-new offering.

The deal covers the black variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The unlocked model being listed is a US version, meaning its 5G and 4G bands are compatible with stateside carriers, including CDMA for Verizon and Sprint networks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 has a better camera and a brighter display

Samsung's Galaxy A54 has an updated design mirroring the more expensive Galaxy S23 series. It has this streamlined yet unique look at the rear while the front gets a centered punch-hole panel. Like with its last year's predecessor, there is also a water-resistant rating, so you wouldn't worry about accidentally dropping the phone in the pool.

With a 6.4-inch AMOLED display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Galaxy A54 is easy to operate with one hand. Quality-wise, the panel has been upgraded to produce higher peak brightness compared to the Galaxy A53, resulting in more legible output even in outdoor use.

An eye-catcher even in the rain: The IP67-certified Galaxy A54 in its Awesome Green color. / © Samsung

Samsung gave the device an upgraded main camera that sports larger pixels than before. This theoretically enables better photos and videos, including in low-light scenes. What's retained is a crisp 4K video recording along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the Galaxy A54 has a faster Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity along with a new AI-based Image Clipper tool.

What are your thoughts on this deal? Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 a worthy purchase at this rate? Tell us in the comments.