The New Samsung Galaxy A54 Drops to Its Record Low Price at $374

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Display
© NextPit

Although the Galaxy A54 is one of the latest Android mid-range phones recently launched by Samsung, Amazon now has the device at a record low price of $374 (17 percent off). That's an outright savings of $75 for a relatively brand-new offering.

The deal covers the black variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54, which is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The unlocked model being listed is a US version, meaning its 5G and 4G bands are compatible with stateside carriers, including CDMA for Verizon and Sprint networks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 has a better camera and a brighter display

Samsung's Galaxy A54 has an updated design mirroring the more expensive Galaxy S23 series. It has this streamlined yet unique look at the rear while the front gets a centered punch-hole panel. Like with its last year's predecessor, there is also a water-resistant rating, so you wouldn't worry about accidentally dropping the phone in the pool.

With a 6.4-inch AMOLED display protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Galaxy A54 is easy to operate with one hand. Quality-wise, the panel has been upgraded to produce higher peak brightness compared to the Galaxy A53, resulting in more legible output even in outdoor use.

Galaxy A54 in the rain
An eye-catcher even in the rain: The IP67-certified Galaxy A54 in its Awesome Green color. / © Samsung

Samsung gave the device an upgraded main camera that sports larger pixels than before. This theoretically enables better photos and videos, including in low-light scenes. What's retained is a crisp 4K video recording along with a 32 MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the Galaxy A54 has a faster Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity along with a new AI-based Image Clipper tool.

What are your thoughts on this deal? Is the Samsung Galaxy A54 a worthy purchase at this rate? Tell us in the comments.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing