Save some (more) bucks! Samsung's Galaxy A53 is 22% off at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a much-sought smartphone. With expandable storage, an intelligent camera system, gorgeous super AMOLED display and a modern design to catch anyone's eye, this device is on everyone's shopping list. Cross it off of your shopping list right now because it's 22% off on Amazon.

The Galaxy A53 5G is 22% off at Amazon.

The smartphone was $449.99 but with a savings of 22%, it's now $349.99.

This smartphone has a super AMOLED display, with such clarity of color, the resolution is rather awe-inspiring. Moreover, the built-in storage of this A Series device gives you the opportunity to simply do more with a whopping 1 TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

Times are tough all over, and the US of A is no different. With inflation and insane gas prices, saving 100 bucks is worthwhile, especially if it means putting a smile on your face.

Why is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G so popular?

Among the many reasons folks are trying to get their paws on this smartphone is the silky streaming of your most desired content due to the powerful performance and the blazing speeds of 5G. Yet another aspect is the intelligent with Single Take, allowing for capturing video, pics and a lot more with a single tap, and Samsung's image stabilization technology keeps it all crystal clear.

Samsung Galaxy A53 viewed up front / © NextPit

Another favorite pertains to the privacy and security settings, something that should be on everyone's mind. The Galaxy A53 5G lets you keep your data protected with multilayered Knox Security, and Private Share lets you set time limits and expiration dates on all shared files, where you can do things like revoke access at any time making sure that the intended recipient is the only one with access to your files—ensuring that your stuff is indeed locked up tight.

