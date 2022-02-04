Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Official renders and specifications leaked

Samsung should still offer a hit with its upcoming Galaxy A53 . The Galaxy S22 might be the one that attracts all the attention at the moment, but the South Korean manufacturer is also preparing to reveal the next-generation handset of its bestseller. A leak has just revealed official renders and technical specifications of the Galaxy A53.

TL;DR

The Galaxy A53 should be unveiled sometime in March or May.

The smartphone should bring just a few changes compared to the A52.

The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A51, Samsung's mid-range flagship devices, happen to be among the most popular models from the manufacturer each year within their respective price range.

Thus, the new model is highly anticipated and according to the latest rumors, Samsung should not change its winning recipe in 2022. After all, if it is not broken, why fix it? Indeed, a leak has just shown the alleged design of the Galaxy A53, as well as its specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

A classic but efficient design

WinFuture got its hands on official renders of the Galaxy A53. At first glance, Samsung's mid-range smartphone shouldn't differ much from its predecessor. The manufacturer retain keep its winning formula with a very competitive specifications sheet and a simple but effective design.

The A53 should retain its plastic back, with the front panel with rather thick bezels and the front camera housed in a punch-hole right at the center. The only visible change would be the camera module which should change by adopting a less square shape, being a little more protruding.

Galaxy A53 back (white) © WinFuture Galaxy A53 back (black) © WinFuture Galaxy A53 front © WinFuture Galaxy A53 front, angled © WinFuture Galaxy A53 side © WinFuture

Slightly refreshed specifications to keep things on track

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A53 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone should share the same dimensions and have the same quad-camera module that comprises a 64 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle camera, as well as a macro camera and a depth sensor of 5 MP each, respectively.

When it comes to changes, one of the most important would be the integration of the Exynos 1200 chipset. The new mid-range SoC with a maximum clock rate of 2.4 GHz would be mated to either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and at least 128 GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy A53 will be able to rely on a 5,000 mAh battery that can be recharged at 25 W. The larger battery than its predecessor should, by default, allow it to last longer.

Furthermore, according to Samsung's typical release schedule, the Galaxy A53 should be unveiled some time around March or May 2022. It should run under the One UI 4 skin that is based on Android 12.

What do you think about this Galaxy A53 renders? Are you waiting for the release of the smartphone? Let's discuss in the comments!