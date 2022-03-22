Galaxy A52 vs. Galaxy A53: How superior is Samsung's new mid-range phone?

Samsung recently revealed the Galaxy A53 5G, a new mid-range star that is supposed to succeed the successful A52 and continue the success of the series. NextPit compares the two mid-range smartphones as well as the Galaxy A52s , answering the million-dollar question, "Who should upgrade to this latest iteration?"

The Galaxy A series even outperformed Samsung's flagships by some distance last year in terms of sales. Thus, it is no wonder that the unveiling of Samsung's new mid-range was eagerly awaited by many Samsung fans. Besides the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A73, which are not available in certain regions, we were especially interested in the Galaxy A53.

For this very reason, we compare the model with its direct predecessor, the Galaxy A52 5G, in addition to the improved version that was launched as the Galaxy A52s. As always, we begin by looking at the most important technical specifications:

Galaxy A52 5G and A52s (2021) vs Galaxy A53 (2022) Product Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Samsung Galaxy A52s Samsung Galaxy A53 Image Display 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

120 Hz Infinity-O display

6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

120 Hz Infinity-O-Display

6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED

120 Hz Infinity-O-Display

SoC Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 778G Exynos 1280 RAM 6 / 8 GB RAM 6 / 8 GB RAM 6 / 8 GB RAM Memory 128 / 256 GB internal

Expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

128 / 256 GB internal

Expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

128 / 256 GB internal

Expandable via microSD (up to 1 TB)

Rear cameras Main camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS, AF

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4





Main camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS, AF

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4





Main camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS, AF

Ultra wide-angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Depth: 5 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4





Front cameras 32 MP,f/2.2 32 MP,f/2.2 32 MP,f/2.2 Software Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Battery 4,500 mAh

25 Watt Quick-Charging

Charger (15 watts) included



4,500 mAh

25 Watt Quick-Charging

Charger (25 watts) included



5,000 mAh

25 Watt Quick-Charging

Charger sold separately



Connectivity 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS 5G, LTE, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g (2.4 GHz), Wi-Fi 4.5 (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 Headphone jack IP IP67 IP67 IP67 RATING Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, 189 g 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm, 189 g 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm, 189 g Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Mint Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome Peach, Awesome White Price (MSRP) From $499 From $368 from $449 Advantages Very chic 120 hertz AMOLED display

Good battery life

Good main camera

IP certification

Nice build quality

4 years of security updates – – Cons Secondary cameras are not so capable

SoC reaches its limits quickly

Fast charging technology lags behind the competition

No telephoto lens

Harsh vibration motor – – Rating Read review Not yet rated Not yet rated To the offer* Check price Check price Check pric

As you can see, we have only been able to review the Galaxy A52 5G to date. However, we have already put in a request for the Galaxy A53, so you should most definitely see a review of this handset on our trusted tech platform in due time. We will basically take a closer look at the specifications in our comparison and work out what has improved compared to the 2021 releases for you on this basis.

Jump to:

Display and design

Displays? Samsung delivers like no other / © NextPit

Let's not dwell too long on this category. On the one hand, we know that Samsung relies on high-quality workmanship and the usual convincing displays in the A-series. On the other hand, the devices are like two peas in a pod. They all come with 6.5-inch Super AMOLED displays that boast a refresh rate of 120 hertz, showing everything off in FHD+ resolution. The chassis of all three devices are also IP67-certified, offering dust and water protection. Apart from that, all three handsets sport a camera system on the left side behind. They comprise four sensors, as well as a selfie cam located in the punch-hole out in front.

However, there is a really tiny difference if you were to look at the table above again: Length, width, and depth have shrunk by about a third of a millimeter. You won't really notice that even when you hold all of these phones in your hand. But it is at least remarkable that the battery is noticeably larger with the same weight. And even so, it is only minimal: It also means that the bezels have lost some width to be a wee bit slimmer.

Anything else? Yes, there is a new color: Black, blue and white are now joined by peach, or rather, "Awesome Peach".

Performance and connectivity

Samsung has sent a brand-new SoC out from the stables with their very own Exynos 1280 SoC that relies on the 5nm manufacturing process. What is it capable of? (Almost) nobody knows. So far, we can only rely on Samsung's official benchmarks and statements, where they promise the following: Up to 6% faster performance, up to 33% better graphics performance and up to a 42% faster neural processor: That is what Samsung promises us in the A53 compared with the Galaxy A52 5G.

But as mentioned, we cannot verify that information just yet. Samsung also ignores the fact that the A52 5G with Snapdragon 750G was followed by the A52s with the more powerful Snapdragon 778G. Thus, if you own the latter smartphone, the jump in performance due to the Exynos 1280 would definitely be lower.

How much more power and performance will you receive? We will find out as soon as the review unit arrives. Until then, we can take a look at the storage options: Like last year, you have the choice between 6 and 8 GB of RAM, as well as 128 and 256 GB of internal storage (that are all expandable via a microSD memory card slot).

In 2022, Samsung will also abandon pure LTE versions and only offer A-series smartphones with a 5G modem. You will still have to make do without Wi-Fi 6 even with this device upgrade, but at least Bluetooth has been upgraded from version 5.0 to 5.1.

Cameras

I really thought about how I could inform you in an entertaining manner that nothing has changed in the camera department. As you noticed in the previous sentence, the search for an interesting word didn't bear any fruit. But still, the dirty deed needs to be done: There are four cameras in all three models, each powered by a 64 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Following that, there is an ultra-wide-angle (12 MP) and two 5 MP cameras for macro and depth, respectively. A 32 MP shooter for selfies is once again hidden in the punch-hole in front.

Again, there is a quad-cam with 64 MP main camera. / © Samsung

"Is there really nothing new about the camera, Casi?" Yes, there is. The camera also benefits from the improved AI of the new processor. Compared to its predecessor, you should get better results in low-light conditions with the improved night mode. The same applies to the improved portrait mode. Depth and outlines should now be captured even more accurately. There are also a few new software features like the "Magic Eraser".

Once again, I'll put off any defining comments or thoughts until we review the Galaxy A53 thoroughly, where we'll get to the bottom of the cameras' capabilities. Do not expect much from the macro and depth cameras though. They are mostly there to pad up the specifications sheet, where a telephoto lens would have been a far superior option.

Software

When it comes to software, we've been very fond of praising Samsung for a while now. For good reason too, because the company has recognized how important it is to provide hardware with longer update support. Again, all three phones benefit from the fact that Samsung promises four major Android updates and up to five years of security updates.

The only difference here is that the A52 5G and the A52s were launched with Android 11 and OneUI 3 right out of the box. The Galaxy A53 comes with Android 12 and OneUI 4.1 from the get-go. Both Samsung devices have received the Android 12 update, but they are already a year old. What does this mean for you? If you choose the A53, you will have support until 2027 which is one year longer than the other two models.

Battery and quick-charging

No, wrong guess, my friends! Not everything is identical! Okay, yes. All three models can be charged at speeds of up to 25 watts. But the battery has grown from 4,500 mAh to 5,000 mAh in 2022. And there is one more thing where all three smartphones differ from each other:

Galaxy A52 5G: Can be charged with speeds of up to 25 watts. However, the included charger tops at 15-watt.

Galaxy A52s: Can be charged with speeds of up to 25 watts. The corresponding 25-watt charger is included.

Galaxy A53: Can be charged with speeds of up to 25 watts. There is no charger in the box!

Samsung sells the image of it being sustainable to us, but it is still a downgrade compared to the A52s, at least in terms of feel. If you are looking for a suitable charger after the purchase, we have summarized the best Samsung chargers for you to take a look at

Price and availability

All three devices range between $449 and $499 in terms of recommended retail price. The chip crisis has prevented the prices of last year's models from dropping even lower, but you can get the A52s for just over $350 right now!

If you want the new device, you'll have to wait until April 1. However, you can already pre-order the new Galaxy A53. Depending on the model, it will cost you $449 or even $349.99 with a trade-in! In addition, you can still get a pair of free Galaxy Buds. However, I would not recommend buying the A52 5G anyway. A look at our A52 price radar reveals that the device is currently even more expensive than the more powerful A52s.

Does the Galaxy A53 convince you? / © Samsung

Conclusion

If you already own one of last year's models, I wouldn't advise you to drop another $350-$450 for the new mid-range candidates. Although there is a new SoC and a bigger battery as well as new AI features, these do not justify the additional money that you have to fork out over the 2021 model.

However, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone that you will still enjoy using in three or four years' time, and do not have an A52 model, the Galaxy A53 is definitely an exciting device to look at. Samsung delivers the expected high quality and provides updates for a long time. In addition, the once again high-quality display, increased battery capacity of 5,000 mAh, and last but not least, the brand-new Exynos 1280 SoC are attractive pull factors.

However, if you are not committed to Samsung, it is absolutely worth keeping an eye on other brands as well. Take a look at our list of the best smartphones for under $400. The mid-range smartphone segment has very stiff competition among the various manufacturers with a stake in it. You will find out whether the Galaxy A53 can prevail in our latest review.