First Galaxy A35 Live Image Reveals What's the Big Design Change

Following the Galaxy S24 debut last month, Samsung is expected to turn the spotlight to its mid-range Galaxy smartphone lineup next, with the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 taking the stage. Apparently, a live image of the Galaxy A35 has been spotted for the first time, which confirms the notable changes coming, particularly on the exterior.

What's different on the Samsung Galaxy A35's design

Pulled from a Korean certification agency website (via SamMobile), the device is pictured with the back portion in a purple finish. While the design shows similarities to the third-party renders we saw last year, it does confirm the new flat frame and “Key Island” that houses the physical buttons on the right side. Both of these first appeared on the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15 that were made official last year.

In addition, the back notably retains the floating triple camera lens. It is likely that the 48 MP primary camera from the Galaxy A34 (review) we've reviewed could be upgraded to a 50 MP snapper similar to the Galaxy A54 (review) this year. It will be a no surprise if the rest of the sensors will include an 8 MP ultrawide and a middling 2 MP macro sensor.

First live shot of the Samsung Galaxy A35 in purple / © RRA Korea / SamMobile

Unfortunately, there are no hints on what the front panel could look like, but we can base from the early renders that depicted of a punch hole cutout, finally replacing the notched display. The mid-range device is likely to keep the 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate of its predecessor as well.

Samsung Galaxy A35 internal specs

Elsewhere, the Galaxy A35 was discovered from a benchmark repository to be powered by an Exynos 1350 SoC coupled to 6 GB of RAM. It could also get a decently sized 5000 mAh battery capacity and 25 watts charging rating. Samsung's upcoming mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A55, should boot on Android 14 OS with skinned One UI 6 on top.

There are no details on the exact launch date for the Galaxy A35. However, we can refer to the Galaxy A34's timetable that was announced in March last year. Hence, the Galaxy A35 could break cover as early as this month or next month.

What do you think of Samsung's new unified design language? How would you change it if given a chance? Tell us in the comments.