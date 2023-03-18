Images of Samsung's Galaxy A24 Suggest Thick Bezels and Big Camera Specs

Samsung's Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 are apparently not the only mid-range smartphones that are slated for a release in the company's lineup in the first half of this year. A low-cost Galaxy A24 is tipped to be launched soon, and its leaked picture alongside its specifications lent weight to this forecast.

Based on an alleged promotional picture, Samsung's Galaxy A34 is slightly different from the flat and streamlined look of the Galaxy A34. Its AMOLED display at 90Hz refresh rate is said to measure 6.5-inches and is capable of producing 1,000 nits of peak brightness. This is then mated with a notch design and thick bezels that are more prominent on the bottom chin.

The back of the Galaxy A24 also mirrors the setup found on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. Furthermore, you can find the triple camera module with the 50MP main sensor taking the helm. There are 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro shooters as well. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is believed to be a 13MP sensor.

Is this the purported picture of the Samsung Galaxy A24, featuring thick bezels, correct? / © Gadgety

The cheaper Android 13 device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. But there are regions where a Snapdragon variant will be offered. Memory-wise, it has a configuration consisting of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB on-board storage. It is unclear if there will be a more powerful setup with larger memory and storage. Elsewhere, the 5,000 mAh battery is expected to deliver a reliable battery life.

As seen in the photo, the colorways of the Galaxy A24 include a reflective silver/white, lime green, black, and burgundy red. The last paint job seems to remind us of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (review). Lastly, there is no word about how much the Galaxy A24 will cost, but it is possible it could retail for the same price as the budget Galaxy A23 5G.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy A24's specs and design? Do you suggest that Samsung should ditch the notch designs from its mid-range devices? We're listening.