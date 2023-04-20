Samsung Galaxy A24 Revealed: Faster Chip and New Selfie Camera

Samsung is yet to fully launch the Galaxy A24 4G. But one of its regional sites has seemingly decided to list the specs and pictures of the budget Android phone . And while the price is not revealed, the listing suggests of an imminent global-wide announcement, which could also detail the device's actual availability.

Like with the capable Galaxy A34 (review) and Galaxy A54 that arrived earlier, the Galaxy A24 is bearing the new unified design. It has a flat rear with the camera island dropped in favor of individually protruding camera lenses. The front still has a U-shaped notch and houses a larger 13MP selfie camera along with a more vibrant AMOLED display. However, it is yet to be confirmed if this will keep the 90Hz refresh rate.

Underneath the panel is a new MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip. The silicon should deliver better processor and graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 680 of the last year's Galaxy A23 4G. Moreover, both the RAM and on-board storage are now increased to 6 GB and 128 GB, respectively. There is a microSD support as well, which allows for expandable memory for another 1 TB.

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Colors: Black, Burgundy Red, Lime Green, and Silver. / © Samsung

In terms of photography needs, Samsung is unsurprisingly dropping the depth sensor. At the back is helmed by a 50MP main shooter enabled by an OIS for more stable shots. This is mated to a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors. Evidently, all modules are unchanged from its predecessor.

Samsung's Galaxy A24 features a triple camera setup. / © Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A24 software and possible price

Samsung's Galaxy A24 is powered by the same 5000 mAh battery complimented by a 25W charging. The device runs on Android 13 OS with Samsung's One UI 5 out of the box.

Samsung Vietnam has not stated how much the Galaxy A24 will retail. Presumably, it could be priced at around €220 ($240) or similar to the Galaxy A23 when it debuted last year. However, pricing may differ in other countries such as the US. For instance, Samsung only sells the 5G model of the Galaxy A23 for $299 in stateside.

With these specs, how much do you think the Samsung Galaxy A24 should cost? We'd like to know your answer in the comment section.