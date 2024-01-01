Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are So Popular They're Back at 32% Off

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro continue to be popular high-end ANC earbuds on Amazon, this is thanks to the generous discount offered regularly. The ongoing sale has now slashed the in-ears price of up to 32 percent, dropping one of the variants to $155, which is close to a record low price.

The cheapest of the options is the black Galaxy Buds 2 Pro while the purple is also on sale for $157. If you prefer the white, you can have the Bluetooth headphones for $169, which is still a solid saving valued at $60.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are worthy high-end ANC headphones to buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (review) came in the scene last year and still the most feature-packed ANC and spatial audio-ready earbuds from the company. Hence, the current price reduction even makes them worthwhile purchase if you consider getting a pair without paying full.

In our review, we praised the compact and discreet form of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The unique design is also something that makes the buds standout from the rest. Plus, the touch-sensitive controls are customizable and beats many alternatives. There is more than a decent amount of water resistance rating as well.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are compatible with reverse wireless charging / © NextPit

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and this is coupled with Samsung's custom high-fidelity SSC codec. Inside each bud are a custom 10 mm and 5 mm audio drivers that are dedicated to cater bass/mids and highs, respectively. This results in a top-notch sound quality from the compact earphones.

As regards the ANC, the level on the buds is some of the most effective we've tested. The tech easily blocks varying noises in many scenarios. Even so, the transparency mode well complements the noise-cancelling when needed.

The battery is average with 5 hours of playback with the buds and ANC enabled and up to 18 hours in total with the charging case. But this is something that can be offset by the fast charging and wireless charging features.

Do you think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are recommendable at this rate? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.