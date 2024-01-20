Rumored New Button on Apple iPhone 16 Could Enhance Camera Control

Apple may go with the unconventional design on the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup by adding another new physical key apart from the Action Button introduced on this year's iPhone 15 Pro (review) . A fresh report is now alleging what the button is and how will it function as a controller.

How the new "Capture" key should operate in the iPhone 16

According to publication The Information, the “Capture” button in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro is a dedicated camera shutter key and controller in one. More importantly, it will come in a mechanical form rather than being built as a capacitive key, contradicting earlier rumors. However, this capture button's surface is touch sensitive and will support input through a simple touch or swipe of a finger.

On top of launching the camera app, the capture key's primary other features are said to include triggering different camera actions like taking a photo by a half-press or starting/stopping a video recording by a long press. It was also described that it functions as a magnifier to adjust zoom levels and users will just need to swipe their finger on the surface.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max power key. A dedicated camera button is tipped to be added in the iPhone 16. / © nextpit

Per rumor, the capture key was depicted to be positioned on the right side and just below the power key in all the iPhone 16 models. The left side will still house the volume rocker and the Action Button. To such note, the latter will also be adopted in the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus after being exclusive with the iPhone 15 Pro.

The new button should help Apple to better position the iPhone 16 range as camera phones, which is similar to how Sony markets its Xperia smartphones, like the Xperia 1 V (review) and Xperia Pro-I (review)—both having a two-step shutter key.

In addition to the two new buttons in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, it is speculated that Apple is enabling spatial video recording on the duo. The feature is believed to result in Apple changing the orientation of the rear cameras of the iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to get beefed up camera specs, particularly with a larger main sensor and a 48 MP ultrawide camera replacing the 12 MP.

Would you see having more buttons or keys on a smartphone a useful idea? Do you think Apple is running out of ideas each year? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.