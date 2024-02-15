Score $400 Off on Roborock S8 Pro Ultra with True Hands-Free Cleaning

Among many robot vacuum makers, Roborock is undeniably one of the most preferred with its reliable and phenomenal robot vacuum cleaners . Now, its most capable machine, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, is heavily discounted on Amazon as part of this President's Day sale, slashing the price of the robot by $400 (25 percent).

This means you'll be getting it for $1199, which is the record-low price we have seen since the robot vacuum was launched last year. And if you want to take advantage of the voice assistant feature, you can bundle it with the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen smart speaker, which is on sale at $33 as well.

Affiliate offer Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Why the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the best all-around cleaner and scrubber to buy

Our colleague Thomas Kern reviewed the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and gave it an excellent score of 4.5/5 stars, with a dent coming from the steep price. So if you were put off by its cost before, it now makes a recommendable purchase after it has gone cheaper today.

Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra is an all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner with auto-empty and auto-refill dock station. It performs impressively in cleaning, thanks to the powerful suction level at 6,000 Pa and dual brush. There is also a new custom mopping solution with an auto-lift function and comes with a high-speed vibration motor and downward force of 6 N for more effective scrubbing.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra has a fixed side brush and a wiping plate with two vibrating modules. It gets auto-lift function when carpets and rugs are detected to avoid getting them wet. / © nextpit

The S8 Pro Ultra taps on LiDAR to navigate spaces and avoid obstacles during cleaning while it also creates 3D maps of your rooms for customized and scheduled cleaning. You can use voice assistants to control the robot vacuum cleaner, although you can remotely access it through the intuitive mobile app as well.

The station can hold up to 7 weeks of dirt and dust automatically collected from the vacuum's integrated dust bin. Plus, it can automatically refill the cleaner's water tank to ensure continuous and hands-free cleaning with the least intervention. More importantly, the station cleans the robot's mop while docked and being charged.

With these features, do you find the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra a worthy investment for your home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.