Roborock S7 Pro Ultra: Flagship self-cleaning robot vacuum cleaner and dock for $1,400

Roborock has just launched a new high-end robot vacuum cleaner , the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra, this week. This new model hails from the manufacturer's flagship S range and happens to remain right smack in between the Roborock S7+ and the S7 MaxV Ultra. It has all the features of the S7+ but sports a self-cleaning emptying station to boot.

The Roborock S7 Pro Ultra is already available for purchase.

The robot vacuum cleaner will retail for $1,399.99 a pop on Amazon.

The big news? It features an Empty Wash Fill Dock that can be emptied and washed after use.

Unlike the Q range, whose latest model, the Roborock Q7 Max+ which we recently reviewed, the S range from Roborock is the flagship collection of the manufacturer. Currently, the flagship frpm Roborock is the S7 MaxV Ultra which costs $1,500. The Roborock S7 Pro Ultra is just below that category in terms of price and technical specifications since it is sold for $1,400.

Basically, we find the same range of features as with the Roborock S7+ with the difference being the Empty Wash Fill Dock that is included in the bundle, also enabling you to clean the robot's mop and fill its tank in addition to just collecting the dirt vacuumed.

LiDAR mapping, sonic vibration mop, and self-cleaning dump station

Let's begin with the station that comes with the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra since it is the main selling point of the robot vacuum cleaner. This station takes care of the emptying, washing, and filling the Roborock S7 Pro Ultra.

It collects vacuumed dirt in its 2.5L capacity dust container and can store it for up to 7 weeks before it needs to be emptied, depending on your usage frequency. It also cleans the robot vacuum's mop at a speed of 600 rpm. During this process, the station also cleans itself. Finally, it fills the tank to cover an area of 300 m2.