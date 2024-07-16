Amazon's Prime Day sale has always been a great time to hunt for smart robot vacuum deals. Now, one of our favorite cleaners coming from Roborock has gone to a record low price. Specifically, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra with a self-cleaning and self-washing capability is $500 (38 percent) cheaper for Prime members.

Ultimately, this brings down the Roborock S7 Max Ultra to $799 from the usual $1299. This is the same price we just saw last week. Plus, the sale has both white and black available with the same amount of savings.

Why the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is a robot vacuum to buy

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra remains as one of the most powerful and versatile robot vacuum cleaners despite there is a newer model (S8 MaxV Ultra review) launched a few months ago, thanks to high suction capacity and all-in-one station. The discount further makes it reasonable not to miss the deal on this unit.

In terms of suction, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra impresses with a 5,500 Pa power. It's enough to lift large debris like beans and rice while the efficient roller brush is more effective in getting rid of stubborn hair from carpets. It is also capable of wiping your floors through its mopping system that utilizes vibration for more effective removal of stains.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra with a self-washing, self-drying docking station / © Geekmaxi

The most impressive part with the Roborock S7 Max Ultra is the all-in-one base station that supports self-emptying of built-in dust in the cleaner. Meanwhile, the dock also washes and dry the mop pads of the robot without intervention, giving a true hands-free cleaning setup.

Like with the pricier models, the Roborock S7 Max Ultra relies on LiDAR for navigation and obstacle avoidance. The feature is also used to generate 3D maps of your rooms, which you can use to customize cleaning routines and no-go zones.

Do you find the Roborock S7 Max Ultra impressive with its features? Let us know in the comments.