Roborock is giving its robot vacuum portfolio a fresh coat of paint. Instead of continuing the S series around the S8 MaxV Ultra we reviewed a while back , the manufacturer is adding a new series to its range with the Saros robots. In this article, we reveal why Roborock's new top vacuum robot is already the most spectacular vacuum robot of 2025 and how the Saros and S8 vacuum robots differ.

Roborock Saros Z70: The robot vacuum that can really do everything

The Roborock Saros Z70 is the new top robot vacuum from Roborock. The model measures just 7.98 cm and has an impressive suction power of 22,000 Pa on board. At present, this would be by far the highest suction power among the best vacuum robots with a mopping function. There is also an extendable side brush and an extendable mop so that the household helper can clean corners efficiently.

The Roborock Saros Z70 measures just 7.98 cm. / © Roborock

A new feature is the navigation technology, which Roborock calls "StarSight Autonomous System 2.0". In other words, Saros Z70 uses 3D time-of-flight sensors and RGB cameras to recognize up to 108 obstacles, such as cables or shoes. In addition, users can add and define 50 new obstacles in the app.

The highlight of the Saros Z70 is undoubtedly the built-in gripper arm. What sounds futuristic becomes reality: the robot vacuum grabs your socks and puts them in the right drawer! In addition to socks, the appliance can also clear sandals or towels out of the way. The only requirement is that the items do not weigh more than 300 g.

No joke, the Roborock Saros Z70 has a gripper arm. / © Roborock

Roborock installs an RGB camera and an LED light in the arm. Finally, a pressure sensor helps to determine the weight of the objects. In the Roborock app, users specify which objects the arm is allowed to lift and where they should be placed. Roborock has not yet announced when and at what price the Saros Z70 will be available on the market. I expect a price of around $1.500. That would be the same starting price as the S8 MaxV Ultra or the S8 Pro Ultra we tested last year.

Roborock Saros 10: Flat vacuum robot with mopping plate

With the Saros 10, Roborock relies on the familiar mopping plate from the S8 MaxV Ultra. What is new, however, is the ability to place the mopping plate in the station when the robot is active in "vacuuming only" mode. This function has already been available on Dreame robotic vacuum cleaners for some models.

Surprisingly, the suction power of 22,000 Pa is the same as that of the Saros Z70. In addition, the anti-tangling mechanism ensures that hair does not get wrapped around the brushes. The overall height of 7.98 cm is also identical. This means that the Soros robot hoovers are even taller than the 9.5 cm high Ecovacs Deebot X5 Omni.

Practical: Like Dreame vacuum robots, the Saros 10 can place its mopping equipment in the station. / © Roborock

As if that wasn't enough, the brand new "VertiBeam Lateral Obstacle Avoidance System" solves an annoying problem with robot hoovers: with the help of this type of detection, the vacuum cleaner recognizes cables and new obstacles more reliably and cleans around them. The robot has a vertical laser on the side, which extends the field of vision and minimizes collisions.

According to the manufacturer, the Saros 10 is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2025. I personally expect a price of around $1300 , which would correspond to the recommended retail price of mid-range robovacs from the brand.

Roborock Saros 10R: New price-performance tip from Roborock?

With the Soros 10R, Roborock offers a lite version of the two robot hoovers described above. This model also measures 7.98 cm, has the same navigation technology as the Soros Z70—but has rotating mops. Like the Saros 10, the Saros 10R can also place its mops in the station. The all-in-one docking station is characterized by an 80-degree hot water mop wash and a quick-charging function. Roborock states that the robot vacuum and mop can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

This is the new Saros 10R from Roborock. / © Roborock

Only the suction power has to be taken into account—at least on paper. It is still a respectable 19,000 Pa. But: even the vacuum robot test winner Dreame X40 Ultra has "only" 12,000 Pa under the hood. So it will be interesting to see how the cleaning performance of the Saros 10R compares to flagship models. I wouldn't be really surprised if we were talking about a price-performance tip here in a few months' time. Unfortunately, there is still no official information on the price and availability of this model.

What is your opinion of the Saros Z70? Does a robot vacuum with an arm make sense, or is it a silly gimmick? We look forward to hearing your opinion.