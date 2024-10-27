Robot cleaners can clean and mop your floors reliably. However, there are only a few options that feature self-cleaning capabilities, requiring less intervention. If you want one that can clean itself, consider the Roborock Qrevo Plus, which is now down to $699 from $899 using the $200 coupon code before checkout.

This is not the best price for the robovac, but it's still a sizeable 22 percent discount. Both the white and black colorways of the Roborock Qrevo Plus are covered by this sale at Amazon.

Affiliate offer Roborock Qrevo Plus Use the $200 coupon when buying the Roborock Qrevo Plus from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Roborock Qrevo Plus

The Roborock Qrevo Plus (review) was launched a couple of months ago and my colleague Thomas had a chance to test it. Much of the praise was due to the excellent vacuum and mopping features, including a powerful suction rating of 7,000 Pa. Combined with the custom-designed roller brush, you'll get a very effective vacuuming capacity that easily dislodges stubborn hair and debris from crevices and carpets.

However, the more impressive function of the Roborock Qrevo Plus is its mopping system. It has fast-spinning dual mop heads with retractable arms for extended wiping, reaching, and clearing the edges and gaps. With the app, you can fine-tune the water flow levels that will rightly suit the type of floor to wipe.

Roborock Qrevo Plus retractable dual mop / © nextpit

Roborock's Qrevo Plus has an all-in-one docking station that automates dust-bin emptying with up to 7 weeks of hands-free cleaning. You also don't need to get your hands dirty when cleaning the mop pads, the station has a built-in washer that washes the pads using hot water and blow dries them afterward.

We also liked the Qrevo Plus' compact form factor. This can be a great advantage in accessing under furniture. It boasts a LIDAR system for navigation and obstacle avoidance. The battery life of the robot cleaner is also solid, covering a large area on a single charge.

How do you clean your floors? Do you think the Roborock Qrevo Plus is a great addition to your arsenal? Let us know in the comments.