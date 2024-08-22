Hot topics

Those seeking a great deal on an all-in-one robot cleaner do not need to look much further. Roborock's robot vacuums are now on sale on Amazon, with our favorite Q7 Max+ dropping to the all-time low price of $379 after a jaw-dropping 56 percent discount is applied.

Ultimately, this saves you $490 off the launch price of the Roborock Q7 Max+ at $869. The savings are more than what the robot cleaner costs for half its price.

Why you should invest in a robot cleaner like the Roborock Q7+ Max

We loved the Roborock Q7 Max+ (review) for its no-fuss setup and powerful cleaning features that parents or fur-parents can take advantage of. This model also comes with a hybrid water tank on its docking station for hands-free cleaning with little to no intervention for users, so you can just sit tight and relax while you let the robot do the work.

The robot is rated with a 4,200 Pa suction power paired with versatile suction modes such as carpet detection. Moreover, the anti-tangle roller ensures hairs from humans and pets don't accumulate on the brush which hinders cleaning efficiency. This combination makes an excellent deeper vacuum performance.

Roborock-Q7-Max Plus with auto empty dock
Roborock Q7 Max+ with its self-refilling and self-emptying dock station / © NextPit

The mop is a great bonus for wiping stubborn stains off your tiles or parquets, although you should not it lacks an auto-lift feature. You can also fine-tune your mopping with the wide options for water flow levels. More importantly, extracting and refilling the water in the robot is done on the base automatically, avoiding messy contact with the device or the base.

Roborock's Q7 Max+ taps on LiDAR navigation for obstacle avoidance. The robot can also create 3D maps of your rooms and supports multi-level cleaning. Another thing we like is that it doesn't come with a camera that might be utilized for spying or unwanted recordings, saving you from possible privacy nightmares.

How do you clean your space? Do you have a robot vacuum companion? Let us know in the comment section.

The best robot vacuum cleaner for every budget

  Editor's choice Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place 6th place
Product
Dreame L10s Ultra
Xiaomi X10
Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Narwal Freo
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Yeedi Cube
Image Dreame L10s Ultra Product Image Xiaomi X10 Product Image Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Product Image Narwal Freo Product Image Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni Product Image Yeedi Cube Product Image
Review
Review: Dreame L10s Ultra
Review: Xiaomi X10
Review: Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni
Review: Narwal Freo
Review: Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Review: Yeedi Cube
Price (MSRP)
  • $1,900
  • $700
  • $1,500
  • $1,300
  • $1,100
  • $700
Offer*
