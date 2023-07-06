Take $370 Off Roborock's Self-emptying Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums are always excellent cleaning machines at home, which can be credited to their smart features like precise navigation and auto-empty dock. Ahead of Prime Day, Roborock's Q7 Max+ high-end robot vacuum is on sale at Amazon and the company's online store, putting it at its best price of $499 and subsequently saving you $370 (43 percent off).

The Roborock Q7 Max+ usually costs $869, but applying an Amazon coupon code at checkout reduces its price to $499. Similarly, and without applying any code, Roborock directly sells the cleaner for the same discounted cost. It can be pick in white or black colorway from either retailer.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q7 Max+ Upgrade your cleaning with Roborock's Q7 Max+ robot vacuum with self-empty dock which is $370 cheaper today on Amazon. To device database

Why the Roborock Q7 Max+ is one of the most recommended robot vacuums to buy

The Roborock Q7 Max+ that our colleague Camila reviewed is an effective and intelligent cleaner. It has a self-emptying dock that can hold dust and dirt for up to 7-weeks, providing a total hands-free cleaning. Additionally, it ships with a powerful suction rating at 4200 Pa coupled with a mopping function and carpet detection.

When it comes to other features, the Roborock Q7 Max+ uses LiDAR navigation to accurately create 3D maps and navigate to your rooms and places. You can also improve the virtual maps by adding furniture and objects through the mobile app. Likewise, you can use the app to remote control and schedule the vacuum routines. There is also smart assistant support if you prefer giving commands through voice.

Roborock's Q7 Max+ has an auto dust collection feature. / © nextpit

Battery life is another area the Roborock Q7 Max+ excels. It is advertised to have 180 minutes of run time in a single charge and this was achievable when we tested the product. However, you don't need to worry about charging it at all since it automatically returns to its dock when it needs to be recharged and continues cleaning to where it left off.

Do you own a robot vacuum at your home? How is it compared to the Roborock Q7 Max+? Share to us your experience in the comments.