The Redmi Buds 6 Pro do what Xiaomi does best: tick all the right boxes. LDAC codec? Check. Spatial audio with head tracking? Check. Very good Active Noise Cancellation? Check. For less than $80 a pop, we have technical specifications worthy of top-of-the-range headphones, which are normally sold for between $200 and $300. What about in real-life, everyday use? I will share all about it with you in this full Redmi Buds 6 Pro review.

Good Understated and elegant design

Balanced sound

LDAC codec

Very effective spatial audio

Good battery life Bad Active Noise Cancellation is too uneven

Redmi Buds 6 Pro: Design Design Format In-ear Dimensions and weight Weight per earbud: 5.2 g / Case weight: 46.5 g

Case dimensions: 61.05 × 48.28 × 25.17 mm IP rating Earphones: IP54 | Housing: None Colors Black, White, Lavender The satin side of the earbud's coating is understated and elegant. © nextpit This contrast between a shiny/metallic surface and a more matte surface is really fashionable. © nextpit I'm really not a fan of this "Redmi" branding inscribed in yellow on each earbud stem. © nextpit The controls of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro are purely tactile and not haptic. © nextpit Black Redmi Buds 6 Pro resting on a red book with a blurred background. © nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro are worn in-ear and offer very good support when worn. © nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro feature a very classic design for wireless earbuds. They follow the trend of contrasting two coatings: one matte for the earbud and the other glossy on the stems. There is nothing original here, but everything is very clean. I really liked the review unit I received, which featured a nice shade of black. I just didn't like the yellow "Redmi" branding printed on each stem. The wireless earbuds can be considered for sports with their IP54 certification for water and dust resistance. The fit in the ear of Xiaomi's wireless earbuds is also very good. The Redmi Buds 6 Pro didn't budge an inch during my very scientific test protocol involving a series of headbanging, hood donning, and chewing. A word about the charging case, which is fairly compact with a solid hinge: the Redmi Buds 6 Pro charging case also features an LED bar in front. This LED bar has a very cool feature that I'll talk about later in the review.

Audio and microphones Drivers 11 mm (woofer) + 2 x 6.7 mm (tweeter) Bluetooth codecs SBC/AAC, LDAC

Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 3 microphones per earbud

Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 3 microphones per earbud The audio signature of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro is quite neutral, which is a nice surprise. © nextpit The default audio quality of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro is decent. Xiaomi opted for a rather balanced rendering, which proved to be a pleasant surprise. Above all, it goes against the grain of other "affordable" wireless earbuds, whose audio signature is generally very/too bass-heavy. However, Xiaomi really went overboard with its triple drivers, so I expected better. The audio quality of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro is simply consistent for its price range, nothing more. Follow this guide to better understand the audio quality of your headphones Another pleasant surprise is how Xiaomi's wireless earbuds support the Bluetooth LDAC codec. Personally, I'm unable to hear the difference with or without LDAC. I know there is one, factually. So, I figure it's always better to have an HD codec, even if you don't notice it. This also holds true for almost all users and reviewers, although they'd be cautious enough not to admit it. On the other hand, I was impressed by the quality of its spatial audio. The Redmi Buds 6 Pro also offer head tracking. Even if spatial audio remains an extremely niche feature in my opinion, I have to praise Xiaomi in this respect. Indoor microphone quality of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro Outdoor microphone quality of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro

Active Noise Cancellation ANC settings Yes, auto or manual setting Transparency mode Yes, manual setting

Application and features Compatibility Android and iOS (no account required) Key features Multi-band equalizer

Spatial audio with head tracking

Wearing detection

Dual pairing The Xiaomi Earbuds app is easy to pick up. © nextpit Of course, there had to be an ad in Xiaomi's Earbuds app. Well, it is a Xiaomi ad, but still... © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro has all the comfort features of more expensive competitors. © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit Xiaomi loves to hide its options and features and play hide-and-seek with you. © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit Once you find it, the Redmi Buds 6 Pro's equalizer is quite decent. © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro's spatial audio (with head tracking) worked surprisingly well during my review. © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit The controls of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro are purely touch based and not haptic using pinches. Each earbud can recognize up to 5 different touch gestures. © Xiaomi ; Screenshot: nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro work in conjunction with the Xiaomi Earbuds app, which is available on Android and iOS. The interface is fairly easy to pick up apart from one detail, which I'll mention below. There's bound to be an ad in here, but since it is an advert by Xiaomi, I suppose that's okay. Apart from that, all the basic features are here: multiband equalizer, dual pairing, wear detection. A small asterisk when it comes to user-friendliness. Xiaomi has a fetish for hidden functions. I mean, literally hidden. I'm talking about the equalizer. The latter can only be found by entering "Audio Effects", "Audio Balance" and selecting the "Customize" option for it to appear. WTH?! Controls on the Redmi Buds 6 Pro are purely tactile without making any accommodation for haptic pinch gestures. Personally, I'm fairly neutral on the matter. However, the controls proved to be rather unresponsive. There's always some lag, especially when swiping the stems to manage volume levels. Each earbud can recognize up to five tactile gestures, and the functions associated with each gesture can be reassigned.

Battery and Charging Operating time AAC without ANC: 9h30

Max. battery life with case: 36h

Max. battery life with case: 36h Charging 5 charges via the case

Charges from 0 to 100% in 2h

No wireless charging support You can charge the Redmi Buds 6 Pro at least four times with the case. © nextpit Wow, another ridiculously short USB cable that I will never use, cool! © nextpit The Redmi Buds 6 Pro case does not support wireless charging. © nextpit Xiaomi announced an impressive battery life of 9h 30m for the Redmi Buds 6 Pro. This is an excellent score that can only be achieved by disabling Active Noise Cancellation and the LDAC codec. Personally, I used the Xiaomi wireless earbuds under these settings: 100% charged

Wear detection disabled

No charging during my session

Active Noise Cancellation is always on

50% listening volume

Paired with an Android smartphone

LDAC codec I lasted six hours on a single charge. Again, I didn't use the head-tracking spatial audio feature during my review. I think Xiaomi should take these elements into account when talking about battery life. If ANC and LDAC are the primary points of its wireless earbuds, consumers need to be told how long they'll be able to use these functions on a single charge. Despite such unscrupulous marketing, the battery life of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro is decent enough, placing it right smack in the middle for wireless earbuds in this price range. I also appreciated being able to charge the wireless earbuds up to four times via the case. Competitors generally offer three or even two times only. The Redmi Buds 6 Pro's charging case does not support wireless charging, though. One last thing I teased at the beginning of this review was how I loved the LED bar in front of the case which indicates not only the remaining battery level, but also the remaining charge.