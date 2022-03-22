From 0 to 50 in 5 minutes! Realme GT Neo 3 charges with 150 watts

Realme officially unveiled the new Realme GT Neo 3 in China today. Besides the low price and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, the 6.7-inch smartphone has lightning-fast battery charging!

TL;DR

Realme GT Neo 3 was unveiled,

It will release in China on March 30, 2022.

Up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Fast charging with up to 150 watts!

After several teasers recently, the Realme GT Neo 3 is now official - and thus already the next exciting smartphone this year, shortly after the GT 2 Pro. It will be initially only available in China, but the global launch of the mid-range smartphone should not be far off. Unfortunately, as with other Realme devices, the GT Neo 3 will not be officially available in the US.

The manufacturer has presented two different variants, which mainly differ in terms of charging speed and battery capacity.

Especially one of the two models shines with an extremely fast charging performance. While the "standard model" uses a 5,000 mAh battery and can be charged via an 80-watt power supply, the second version has a slightly lower capacity of 4,500 mAh. However, the battery in this model can be charged with a whopping 150 watts of UltraDart (greetings go out to OnePlus). This means that the battery can be charged from 0 to 50 percent within 5 minutes.

Decent camera and strong display

The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a polling rate of 1000 Hz. It has a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels and a color coverage of 100% in the DCI-P3 color space. A 16-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.45 is found in the punch hole. The smartphone measures 163.3 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs 188g.

A triple camera system is found on the back, with the main camera boasting a 50-megapixel sensor. Sony's IMX766 has an optical image stabilizer and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera system is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which has an f/2.25 aperture and a macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme GT Neo 3 White... © notebookcheck.de Black... © notebookcheck.de And blue! © notebookcheck.de

Performance through MediaTek processor

Realme has definitely not cheaped out on the SoC. The new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor is found in the Realme GT Neo 3. The eight cores are made up of four Cortex A78-based cores with 2.85 GHz and four 2.0 GHz Cortex A55 cores. The SoC manufactured in 5 nm has a "Mali-G510 MC 6" GPU to provide the necessary graphics performance for games. The corresponding prices and memory specifications can be found in the table below.

Realme GT Neo 3 Model Memory Price Realme GT Neo 3 with 80 Watt UltraDart 6 GB / 128 GB 1.999 Yuan (~$313.99) Realme GT Neo 3 with 80 Watt UltraDart 8 GB / 128 GB 2.299 Yuan (~$361) Realme GT Neo 3 with 80 Watt UltraDart 12 GB / 256 GB 2.599 Yuan (~$408) Realme GT Neo 3 with 150 Watt UltraDart 8 GB / 256 GB 2.599 Yuan (~$408) Realme GT Neo 3 with 150 Watt UltraDart 12 GB / 256 GB 2.799 Yuan (~$440)

Of course, you have to add something to these converted prices if you are planning to import the device or buy it from a third-party store. Even for this price, Realme would have once again put together a highly attractive package.

What do you think of the new Realme GT Neo 3? Do you think the smartphone will be able to mix up the midranger market in the future? Let us know!