Hot topics

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC to Enable Gemini Nano on Mid-range Phones

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
oneplus nord 4 snapdragon 7 plus gen 3
© OnePlus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Following the announcement of the flagship-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 earlier this week, Qualcomm has unveiled its mid-tier Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC today, which is slated for upper mid-range and premium Android devices. The new chip enables on-device AI capabilities with support for numerous LLMs (Large Language Models) while also adding a faster Wi-Fi 7.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 adds on-device AI and faster connectivity

The biggest emphasis in the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 are AI and connectivity. In addition to the on-device AI feature, Qualcomm rates the chip to have 60 percent better performance per watt in AI processing compared to the previous silicon. It also enables compatibility with a wider list of chatbots and LLMs, including Llama 2 and Google's Gemini Nano.

Together with the AI enhancements, the bumped-up ISP brings better semantic segmentation or in uses of identifying objects and faces even in low light conditions, subsequently improving visual assistance using the AI.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip features. / © Qualcomm

On the connectivity side, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is the first on its line to add Wi-Fi 7 through the FastConnect 7800 controller. Additionally, it comes with a Snapdragon X63 5G modem that is compatible with 5G versions under 3GGP's Release 17 and outputs up to 4.2 Gbps of download speed.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 adds a huge graphics performance boost

In regard to the CPU and GPU, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is built on a 4 nm node and promises to be 5 percent more efficient than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. It has an octa-core processor helmed by a Cortex-X4 primary core that can be clocked up to 2.8 GHz. The overall CPU performance is said to be 15 percent faster while the Adreno GPU adds 45 percent better graphics power.

The chip can be configured with up to 24 GB LPDDR5X of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Moreover, it can run on displays with variable refresh between 1 and 240 Hz and panels with 4K resolution at 60 fps or QHD+ resolution at 120 fps.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. The handset is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 4 outside China, and it could find its way to the USA and Europe similar to the OnePlus 12 (review) and OnePlus 12R (review)

Is having an on-device AI function will be your next preference before buying your next smartphone? Let us know your opinion about this in the comments.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing