Poll of the week: Which was the best phone launched in Q1?

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
Happy April’s Fools day! With the first quarter of the year over, it is time for us to look back at the main mobile launches of the trimester. Which phone do you think was the highlight of Q1?

NEXTPITTV

The first quarter usually is when the Android market has its biggest launches, with Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and other brands announce their flagship phones.

Between April and June, we don’t usually see big releases — unless you share my excitement for the XCover Pro successor. The next big releases — outside of some gaming models and maybe a new Sony Xperia. 

The next season of blockbuster phone launches is expected to start around July or August, usually kickstarted by a Samsung Unpacked broadcast, and has its climax with the annual September iPhone event, followed by the new Snapdragon unveil and Xiaomi being the last (or first) to the party.

Before I continue babbling:

Which was the main phone launch in Q1?
View results

Of course, not all launches were in the flagship segment, as we also had some important releases in the mid-range and entry-level segment, including the successor to what some analysts said was the best-selling smartphone in 2021.

Which was the best basic/mid-range phone launched in Q1?
View results

Naturally, we didn’t include all the phones launched in Q1 — thanks Redmi family and BBK’s badge swaps — so feel free to vote “Other” and share your opinion in the comments section.

As always, we will return to this poll on Monday to analyze the results and see whether the NextPit community had different views on the three websites.

