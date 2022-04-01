Poll of the week: Which was the best phone launched in Q1?

Happy April’s Fools day! With the first quarter of the year over, it is time for us to look back at the main mobile launches of the trimester. Which phone do you think was the highlight of Q1?

The first quarter usually is when the Android market has its biggest launches, with Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and other brands announce their flagship phones.

Between April and June, we don’t usually see big releases — unless you share my excitement for the XCover Pro successor. The next big releases — outside of some gaming models and maybe a new Sony Xperia.

The next season of blockbuster phone launches is expected to start around July or August, usually kickstarted by a Samsung Unpacked broadcast, and has its climax with the annual September iPhone event, followed by the new Snapdragon unveil and Xiaomi being the last (or first) to the party.

Before I continue babbling:

Which was the main phone launch in Q1? Apple iPhone SE 2022

Honor Magic 4 line

Honor Magic V

Motorola Edge+ 2022 (Edge 30 Pro in Europe)

Nubia Z40 Pro

Nubia Redmagic 7 line

OnePlus 10 Pro

Oppo Find X5 line

Realme GT2 line

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 line

Xiaomi 12 line

Of course, not all launches were in the flagship segment, as we also had some important releases in the mid-range and entry-level segment, including the successor to what some analysts said was the best-selling smartphone in 2021.

Which was the best basic/mid-range phone launched in Q1? OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

Oppo Reno7 5G/Find X5 Lite

Realme 9 line

Realme GT Neo3

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A53

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 10 line

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 line

Other

Naturally, we didn’t include all the phones launched in Q1 — thanks Redmi family and BBK’s badge swaps — so feel free to vote “Other” and share your opinion in the comments section.

As always, we will return to this poll on Monday to analyze the results and see whether the NextPit community had different views on the three websites.