Polar Ignite 3 launched: Quicker and better but for a big price hike

Polar has launched the Ignite 3 smartwatch today, which is drastically more expensive than its predecessor. The 3rd gen Ignite watch brought notable improvements and one may consider the proper reasons for the big price hike.

TL;DR

Polar launches Ignite 3 smartwatch with a high-res AMOLED screen.

There is also a faster CPU and bigger RAM inside.

The Polar Ignite 3 retails for $329.95.

The Polar Ignite 3 continues to bring a focus on health and fitness features rather than having smarter functions like Bluetooth voice calling on Amazfit GTR 4. In addition, the Ignite 3 picks up the rounded form of the Ignite 2, but it takes advantage of the new AMOLED and high-resolution 1.28-inch display.

Instead of beveled sides and a flat screen, the Finnish company rearranged the encasing and introduced a slightly curved touchscreen. It has also repositioned the digital pusher on the left side. These changes result in increased thickness from 8.5mm to 9.5mm. Moreover, the smartwatch retains the WR30 water resistance and 35g weight with the strap attached.

Polar Ignite 3 is quicker

Like the Polar Pacer Pro, the Ignite 3 is equipped with a faster processor under the hood coupled with a bigger memory. Polar says the RAM is about 7x bigger than the older model. Meanwhile, battery capacity is also larger though the battery life is still unchanged at 5 days in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in training mode.

Polar Ignite 3's AMOLED touch display / © Polar

Beyond the precise heart rate monitoring that Polar is known for, its Ignite 3 comes with a few added activity tracking features like Running Performance Test, Fuel Wise, and voice guidance during exercise. There is also a new Sleep Wise function alongside a dual-frequency GPS for reduced positioning error.

Polar Ignite 3 pricing and color options

Polar's Ignite 3 is available to be purchased on their online store for $329. The smartwatch is available in four colorways: Purple Dusk, Griege Sand, Black, and Brown Copper. Likewise, the band gets a standard pin and buckle design in a 20mm size.