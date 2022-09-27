Pixel Watch leaks confirm extremely thick bezel and Fitbit apps

While Google has shared a peek of its first Pixel Watch before, most details and features remain a mystery. Ahead of the launch, a new leak as well as an official video teaser from the company have arrived suggesting a deep Fitbit integration while also providing a clearer look at the controversial thick bezel.

TL;DR

Google's Pixel Watch likely to feature Fitbit apps.

Gorilla Glass protection is confirmed in a new video teaser.

The Pixel Watch is rumored to be priced starting at $350.

An image of the purported retail box of the Pixel Watch has been found on Reddit. The leaked image doesn't reveal the smartwatch's complete specs, but what's noticeable is the presence of the Fitbit branding. It's highly likely that Google could integrate Fitbit fitness and health services right into the Pixel Watch.

Fitbit branding on the Google Pixel Watch / © Reddit/u/xo1z0l

Similarly, the new Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 were launched with a 'Fitbit by Google' branding last month. Despite running on Fitbit OS, versions of Google's Wear OS apps like Maps and Pay are mentioned to ship on both watches later.

Meanwhile, Google recently published a video teaser confirming the different case and band colors of the Pixel Watch. And a closer view at the front display hints to how thick the actual bezel is. Also we've seen a Gorilla Glass logo engraved on the rear panel—most likely the circular display at the front will feature the same protection.