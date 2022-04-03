Visor is confirmed! Leak shows what Pixel 6a may look like

The Google I/O 2022 is just around the corner and it's reasonable to expect more details to emerge as we're nearing to the event. Today, an alleged retail packaging of Pixel 6a appeared online and may come useful in confirming the final look of the device.

TL;DR

Pixel 6a will share its design to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The image confirms Pixel 6a will have visor camera hump at the back.

Pixel 6a will be launched during Google I/O event in May.

Google is expected to officially announce Android 13 during the 2022 I/O Developer Conference on May 11 and 12. The focus of the event will be shared between the new version of Android and a new device which is the new mid-ranger Pixel 6a.

Although the upcoming smartphone from Google is not yet official, its identity and specs are already established on the internet. The unverified image of an alleged Pixel 6a retail box suggests that it will borrow a lot of its design from the bigger Pixel 6 and not from Pixel 5a. This adds extra credibility to the renders we shared previously.

Pixel 6a will wear the same iconic visor design from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro based on the retail packaging! / © Techxine

On the retail box it shows the familiar and iconic visor of Pixel 6 series clad in glossy back and rounded sides. The polish surface of the back means that it is either made from glass or plastic material. Two cameras are also found on the hump along with an LED flash. Both the microphone and laser autofocus from Pixel 6 are missing. It is understandable given the Pixel 6a is an affordable version of the Pixel 6 duo.

Other speculated specs of the Pixel 6a include a 6.2-inch OLD screen, 5G connectivity, 5000 mAh battery, and a 12MP shooters at the back. The Pixel 6a may run on Android 12 at launch and could become available to select countries after the announcement.

Android 13 and Android 12L will be announced in May along with Pixel 6a! / © NextPit

With Google event on sight, which announcement are you looking forward to most? Is it the Pixel 6a hardware or the new features of Android 13? Share your thoughts in the comment section.