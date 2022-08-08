Tech & Community
Philips Hue may soon launch a smart light strip for monitors

Authored by: Jade Bryan
philips hue play
© Signify

Philips Hue could soon introduce a smart LED light strip for monitors in addition to the current and longer Play Gradient strips available for big screens. An accidental product listing about the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip was spotted by Hueblog. The said smart light could fit on 24 to 27-inch monitors.

TL;DR

  • Philips Hue is working on a short Play Gradient Lightstrip for monitors.
  • The upcoming light strip is compatible for 24 to 27-inch monitors.
  • Philips 

Philips Hue already sells wide choices of smart lights including light strips for TVs. However, these are limited to a few wide sizes starting at 55-inch and up, leaving out PC and gaming monitors. But that is soon to change as the lighting brand could launch a shorter Play Gradient Lightstrip.

Based on the images grabbed by the publication from a Best Buy listing, Philips Hue's new light strip will fit into monitors sizing between 24 and 27-inches. It's unclear if we will get longer versions for gaming and ultrawide monitors considering these usually come in 30-inch or wider sizes.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Strip smart for PC monitor
Philips Hue Play Gradient smart light strip / © Hueblog

Not so smart features of Philips Hue Play Gradient

Like on the variant for TV, it will only feature the basic ZigBee protocol instead of having Bluetooth and support for smart home assistants like Amazon Alexa or the latest Thread network. Synchronizing the light to the PC content would also require the user to install a dedicated Philips Hue hub and sync box. However, it is not needed if you already have an existing bridge or hub at home.

Pricing and availability of the new Philips Hue Play Gradient for monitors are still unknown. For uninitiated, the TV version of the light strip was launched starting at $250. It is safe to expect we will get a much lower retail price for the shorter option.

Shipping of Philips Hue Go smart lamp is postponed

On the other hand, Philips Hue announced that the launch of its portable Go smart lamp will be delayed until early 2023, at least in Europe. For the mean time, you can check out our hands-on of the latest smart lights of Philips Hue including the Perifo smart track light and Hue Tap Dial.

Source: HueBlog, HueBlog(2)

