Philips Hue's new Festavia string lights are smart sparkling mini-LEDs

Most smart lights come either in bulb or strip form. It's exceedingly rare to see it on a string design, which is frankly more fitting for decorating Christmas trees or lightning up a corner of your house this holiday season. Fortunately, the Philips Hue Festavia smart string lights were launched.

TL;DR

Philips Hue Festavia string lights are unveiled.

It has 250 mini smart LEDs with dimming and color change features via the Hue app.

The Philips Hue Festavia retails for $159 and ships starting on November 15.

Signify, which owns the popular lighting brand, is launching the Philips Hue Festavia. It's a 20-meter line composed of 250 mini smart LEDs with functions such as dimming, color picking, and light effects besides the basic automation. Users can even select the new styles called sparkle and scattered via the mobile app. The former provides a twinkle output on each LED while the latter has a smooth gradient effect.

Philips Hue Festavia music sync and other features

And similar to other strips and bar lights, the Festavia is compatible with Spotify and Samsung SmartThings music sync. Signify also says that the Festavia string lights can be paired with other Philips Hue lights. However, users need to set up a Hue Bridge before they can take advantage of both features mentioned.

Philips Hue Festavia has 250 mini-colored LEDs / © Philips Hue

The Philips Hue Festavia works with other smart home ecosystems including Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Surprisingly, there was no mention of support for the new Matter standard or a Thread mesh protocol. Regardless, the Hue app already offers extensive customizations and controls for its smart home products.

Where you can buy the Philips Hue Festavia

Philips Hue's indoor strings lights are available starting on November 15 for most parts of Europe, the UK, and the USA for $159 (€159). Regrettably, these will be exclusive at the official Philips Hue online store.