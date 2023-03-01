Oppo Find N2 Flip Hands-on: Shaking Up the Foldable Smartphone Market

The Oppo Find N2 Flip wants to buck the trend in the foldable smartphone market. I was able to test Oppo's clamshell foldable and I give you my first impressions on this Find N2 Flip and its very large cover screen.

Design The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the foldable clamshell smartphone that has the largest external screen in the market with a diagonal of 3.26 inches. It also relies heavily on its teardrop hinge. Pros Very nice colors with a classy matte coating.

Compact form factor when folded.

The cover screen is much more useful since it is larger. Cons No IP rating for water resistance. You can customize the cover screen of the Oppo Find N2. / © NextPit This cover screen occupies two-thirds of the total area of the flip. It has gained a lot in height compared to the previous model. The information displayed on it is therefore logically much more readable. You can also use it as a viewfinder for your photos, to quickly respond to messages, and send voice notes without having to open the smartphone. The Oppo Find N2 external display makes its form factor much more relevant. / © NextPit And Oppo offers several widgets for applications whose interface has been adapted to this screen such as the timer, weather, or calendar. The frame of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is made of aluminum but the back is made of plastic and the smartphone has no IP certification for water and dust resistance. Oppo Find N2 Flip external display showing a Timer widget. / © NextPit The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes in two colors: black and purple. I found the coating particularly beautiful. It's matte with a bit of a grainy feel and it's very pleasant to the touch. Oppo's foldable is also quite light and compact with a weight of 6.73 oz (191 g) and dimensions of 3.36 x 2.96 x 0.63 in (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm) folded and 6.54 x 2.96 x 0.29 in (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm) unfolded. The Oppo Find N2 folds completely flat. / © NextPit

Screen The Oppo Find N2 Flip has two displays. The cover screen is a 3.26-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 382 x 720 pixels with a max brightness of 900 nits (peak) and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The inner screen is also an AMOLED LTPO panel of 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1600 nits (peak). Pros The very bright inner screen (1600 nits).

The 120 Hz on the inner screen.

The very large cover screen (3.26 inches).

The fold in the middle of the screen is quite discreet. Cons - The crease in the middle of the screen of the Oppo Find N2 is quite discreet. / © NextPit We already talked about the cover screen above. But the main screen is indeed that 6.8-inch AMOLED inner display. The maximum brightness of 1600 nits in peak looks huge. And even in typical conditions, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is capable of reaching 1200 nits, according to the manufacturer. These are very good scores on paper. The selfie camera of the Oppo Find N2 has a resolution of 32 MP. / © NextPit Browsing the smartphone is very smooth thanks to the 120 Hz variable refresh rate via LTPO technology. The fold in the middle of the screen is also very discreet. A tour de force enabled by the new hinge technology in the shape of a water drop. The Oppo Find N2 hinge. / © NextPit Basically, imagine that the fold of the screen forms a drop of water once the smartphone is folded. This makes the fold narrower and especially shallower than in previous generations. The hinge of the Oppo Find N2 Flip resists 400,000 openings without any problem. / © NextPit

Interface/OS The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13, Oppo's Android 13-based overlay, and will receive four Android updates and five years of security updates. The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. / © NextPit I don't have anything special to tell you about ColorOS 13 since we already have a full test of Oppo's interface. I just noted that Oppo has added a menu dedicated to foldable features in this version. This menu allows, among other things, to customize the cover screen by changing the wallpaper, adding widgets, and selecting automatic responses to messages. This version of ColorOS 13 includes a menu dedicated to "foldable" functions. / © NextPit

Performance The Oppo Find N2 Flip features the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC with its Mali-G710 GPU and is backed by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It's probably a good thing that the Oppo Find N2 Flip doesn't feature a Snapdragon chip considering the overheating issues of the previous generation. I'll let you know how the Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ performs once I've got some benchmarks and games running.

Photo quality The Oppo Find N2 Flip packs a dual camera module with a 50 MP main lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32 MP. The rear camera module of the Oppo Find N2 is also used to take selfies when the smartphone is folded. / © NextPit The main lens of the Oppo Find N2 Flip sits on top of a Sony IMX890 sensor and has an f/1.8 aperture. And this lens serves both for your classic photos, and also for your selfies, thanks to the cover screen that serves as a viewfinder. Photo taken with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and its wide-angle main lens. / © NextPit The ultra-wide angle lens has a somewhat low 8 MP resolution that left me a bit indifferent. Even if the colorimetry was nevertheless quite consistent with the rendering of the main lens. Photo taken with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and its ultra-wide angle lens. / © NextPit There is no telephoto lens, but at the same time, I don't see where Oppo could have found the space to store an additional camera lens on the Find N2 Flip exterior. Photo taken with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and its main lens in 2x zoom. / © NextPit The 32 MP selfie camera on the inner display probably won't do you much good. In most cases, you will use the main camera with the cover screen to get better image quality. Perhaps for video calls, the large inner screen is better for displaying more information. Photo taken with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and its selfie lens. / © NextPit

Autonomy The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a battery capacity of 4300 mAh. It can be wired recharged at 44W and offers reverse wireless charging. Nothing to say about the battery or the autonomy since I could not do my tests and run my benchmarks. The battery size seems fine to me given the compact form factor of the smartphone. The 44W of wired charging should allow you to go from 0 to 50% in 23 minutes according to the manufacturer. There is no wireless charging but reverse wireless charging is available. I find this choice rather odd, but hey.

Technical data Technical data Device Oppo Find N2 Flip Picture Design Gorilla Glass 5

Water drop hinge

No IP rating

Colors; black and purple Screen Outer screen 6.8 inch AMOLED

1080 x 2520 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak) Indoor screen 3.26-inch AMOLED

382 x 720 pixels

800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak) Memory 8 GB RAM

256 GB ROM CPU / GPU MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

GPU Immortalis-G710 Camera Main : 50 MP | f/1.8

: 50 MP | f/1.8 Ultra-wide-angle: 8 MP | f/2.2 | 112° FOV

8 MP | f/2.2 | 112° FOV Selfie: 32 MP | f/2.74 Video 4K at 30 FPS, HDR10+ Interface/OS ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 Battery 4300 mAh

44W wired charging

Reverse wireless charging Audio Stereo speakers

No headphone jack Dimensions & weight Opened: 6.54 x 2.96 x 0.29 in (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm)

6.54 x 2.96 x 0.29 in (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm) Closed: 3.36 x 2.96 x 0.63 in (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)

3.36 x 2.96 x 0.63 in (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm) Weight: 6.73 oz (191 g) Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC