Hot topics

OpenAI Launches AI-Infused SearchGPT to Take on Google Search

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
ChatGPT AdobeStock 558672396 Editorial Use Only
© Timon / AdobeStock
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

No doubt that OpenAI has shaken up the AI industry with the launch of ChatGPT. Now, it is further looking to rival Google in the search engine sphere with its new SearchGPT, which is an AI-powered prototype search that uses the muscles of ChatGPT models but providing up-to-date online search results.

Although OpenAI has greatly improved ChatGPT over the past few years, the current chatbot version has still a major shortcoming of only feeding you answers based on out-of-date data. The new SearchGPT is OpenAI's first answer to that by offering real-time search results with natural and conversational flow like Google Search AI Overviews.

As it what stands, SearchGPT is in prototype stage, but the company has showcased some features of its AI search tool, which will tap on the capabilities of the company's AI models.

What makes SearchGPT different from other search engines

The current setup has a large input text box in the center that you can type your search queries. Once you tap send, the search results are laid in a richer and dynamic listed card format including links to publications and sources. You can also expand the related links by clicking the link button at the left sidebar, giving you a two-tab expanded search view.

OpenAI's new AI-powered SearchGPT
SearchGPT shows you up-to-date search results in contextual interface. / © OpenA

According to OpenAI, this design will not only create a more engaging search experience, but will give sources proper attributions and room to connect with users.

Additionally, you can add follow-up questions with the results being relevant to your first searches while also presented in conversational context similar when you're chatting with a chatbot.

Apart from text-based queries, you can also get visual answers by accessing the photo button at the sidebar. However, OpenAI has not depicted how this feature will exactly work.

The company has also highlighted that it intends to gather feedbacks from testers and integrate some features from SearchGPT to its standalone chatbots in the future.

OpenAI is allowing a select number of users to test SearchGPT while in experimental phase. You'll need to head to SearchGPT website and create an account if you don't have one and then sign up to join the wait list. It appears this is only available in desktop platform, although they could launch it as an app for mobile.

Do you think the launch SearchGPT will open for more AI search engines in the foreseeable future? What is your opinion in AI search? Let us hear your answers in the comments.

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing