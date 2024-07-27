No doubt that OpenAI has shaken up the AI industry with the launch of ChatGPT. Now, it is further looking to rival Google in the search engine sphere with its new SearchGPT, which is an AI-powered prototype search that uses the muscles of ChatGPT models but providing up-to-date online search results.

Although OpenAI has greatly improved ChatGPT over the past few years, the current chatbot version has still a major shortcoming of only feeding you answers based on out-of-date data. The new SearchGPT is OpenAI's first answer to that by offering real-time search results with natural and conversational flow like Google Search AI Overviews.

As it what stands, SearchGPT is in prototype stage, but the company has showcased some features of its AI search tool, which will tap on the capabilities of the company's AI models.

What makes SearchGPT different from other search engines

The current setup has a large input text box in the center that you can type your search queries. Once you tap send, the search results are laid in a richer and dynamic listed card format including links to publications and sources. You can also expand the related links by clicking the link button at the left sidebar, giving you a two-tab expanded search view.

SearchGPT shows you up-to-date search results in contextual interface. / © OpenA

According to OpenAI, this design will not only create a more engaging search experience, but will give sources proper attributions and room to connect with users.

Additionally, you can add follow-up questions with the results being relevant to your first searches while also presented in conversational context similar when you're chatting with a chatbot.

Apart from text-based queries, you can also get visual answers by accessing the photo button at the sidebar. However, OpenAI has not depicted how this feature will exactly work.

The company has also highlighted that it intends to gather feedbacks from testers and integrate some features from SearchGPT to its standalone chatbots in the future.

OpenAI is allowing a select number of users to test SearchGPT while in experimental phase. You'll need to head to SearchGPT website and create an account if you don't have one and then sign up to join the wait list. It appears this is only available in desktop platform, although they could launch it as an app for mobile.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Do you think the launch SearchGPT will open for more AI search engines in the foreseeable future? What is your opinion in AI search? Let us hear your answers in the comments.