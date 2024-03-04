Pre-Order the OnePlus Watch 2 and Save $50

OnePlus is now commencing the pre-orders for its latest OnePlus Watch 2. Retailers like Amazon has started listing the Wear OS smartwatch which has an estimated shipping date between March 15 and 21. And for those who pre-order through the retailer, they're shaving off the Watch 2 price by $50, dropping it to $249 from $299, which is a sizeable discount.

In order to get the Watch 2 at that rate, you'll just need to apply the coupon before check out. At the same time, the deal applies to the Black Steel variant with a matching 22 mm black strap and the Radiant Steel paired with a blue strap.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Watch 2 Save $50 when you pre-order the latest OnePlus Watch 2 from Amazon by applying a coupon.

What are the reasons why you should buy the OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 (review) is an overdue successor to the first OnePlus smartwatch. With this huge gap, the Chinese brand leveraged on the time to bring significant changes to its 2nd gen wearable and to make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Primarily, the OnePlus Watch 2 now runs on a Wear OS hybrid interface that utilized on a dual-processor architecture to boosts the device's battery life and performance. This setup is proven to stretch the Watch 2 endurance, which is rated by the company to last 100 hours in smartwatch mode, or more than double compared to its closest competitors.

OnePlus Watch 2 runs on Wear OS hybrid interface that significantly increases its battery life compared to the predecessor. / © nextpit

OnePlus' Watch 2 is powered by a Snapdragon W5 chip as the main processor and coupled with a microcontroller or the secondary processor. Both the RAM and on-board storage also received notable increase to 2/32 GB configuration from 1/4 GB memory of the predecessor. Another important improvement is the dual-frequency GPS that provides more accurate location tracking for your outdoor run and exercises.

On the exterior, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with an updated design with a more unique touch. It also gets a bigger OLED screen measured at 1.43-inch wide along with a tougher military grade build and sapphire glass protection. Additionally, the screen is even brighter than before.

Which of the new OnePlus Watch 2 features do you think are the most worthy? And would you like to see more smartwatch deals from nextpit? Tell us in the comments.