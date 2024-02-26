OnePlus Watch 2 Hands-On: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back?
The OnePlus Watch 2 was announced at MWC 2024, introducing to the Wear OS ecosystem a smartwatch that uniquely distinguishes between performance and efficiency at the processor level. We had the opportunity to use this smartwatch, and here are our first impressions.
The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a robust design, extended battery life, and comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities. However, its targeting is notably limited. The design, inspired by classic sports cars, and the one-size case, along with the absence of basic features such as menstrual cycle tracking, make a statement that feels both conservative and outdated.
This aspect becomes particularly pronounced considering the OnePlus Watch 2's attractive price point of $299.99, positioning it as a competitively priced option within the premium smartwatch market. Furthermore, OnePlus is offering a voucher worth $50 for any trade-in smartwatch in any condition.
Set to be available starting March 4, the OnePlus Watch 2 presents itself as an accessible choice for consumers seeking a high-quality smartwatch experience without the hefty price tag. However, the product's appeal seems primarily geared towards men, given its design choices and feature set. This targeted demographic focus, especially at such an appealing price, might limit its overall market reach, despite its strong entry into the segment.
OnePlus Watch 2 design and build quality
The OnePlus Watch 2 looks and feels like a premium smartwatch with its stainless-steel body and sapphire crystal screen. The design ensures durability, meeting 5ATM and IP68 water resistance standards, and adhering to MIL-STD-810H military standards, making it ideal for adventurous users who demand both style and toughness .
With its 1.43-inch AMOLED round display, the device boasts a bright screen capable of reaching up to 1,000 nits. The sapphire crystal cover enhances durability and ensures a clear view under various lighting conditions, improving user interaction.
Having used it for four days across various weather conditions, I have had no issues with recognizing the user interface elements on the display. This clarity is likely a benefit of the device's large case, which makes everything on it easy to read.
I am reviewing the Radiant Steel variant, which comes with a rubber band and a stainless-steel buckle. The materials feel comfortable on the wrist and are noticeably robust, given the watch case's approximate diameter of 47 mm.
Curiously, although the Watch 2 features a rotating crown, its functionality is quite limited at the software level; it does not allow for scrolling up or down. To navigate, you'll need to touch the screen. Hopefully, this issue can be addressed with a software update, as the mechanical capability is evidently present.
OnePlus Watch 2 software
Powered by the latest Wear OS by Google, the OnePlus Watch 2 offers seamless integration with Android and OnePlus devices. Consequently, most Google apps, such as Maps, Google Assistant, Google Fit, and YouTube Music player, are accessible. You can also use the Google Play Store on the watch to search for apps. Compatible applications include Strava, Calm, and Audible .
OnePlus provides a companion app called OHealth, which is necessary to download for use with the smartwatch. This app enables you to control the device and obtain a comprehensive overview of your health and fitness data.
Health and Fitness Tracking
The OnePlus Watch 2 supports over 100 sports modes, offering a great level of tracking and feedback. Additionally, the device is equipped with dual-band GPS (L5 and L1 frequencies), an attractive feature for those who enjoy running or cycling.
Currently, I'm on a trip to cover the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and I've been using it to track my steps. Although I still need more data to assess its GPS precision accurately, I've noticed that by the end of the day, it counts fewer steps compared to the Apple Watch Series 9 (review) that I'm also using—around 10% fewer steps. Further details on the fitness tracking capabilities of the companion app will be provided in an in-depth review in the coming days.
Even though I have not yet utilized many of the features available, the detailed overview of sleep tracking is notable. However, it's important to mention that this is not a small watch, making it somewhat cumbersome to wear while sleeping. Once again, I shall elaborate further on the matter during the final review.
It's worth noting that OnePlus has not introduced its own menstrual cycle tracking feature—a significant omission compared to competitors. Apple offers such a feature, and Samsung has partnered with Natural Cycles to provide an exclusive solution. The lack of this feature in the OnePlus Watch 2 is particularly frustrating for individuals who menstruate and wish to connect their OnePlus devices within the same ecosystem, relying instead on the developer community to add this capability.
Performance and Battery Life
An innovative approach from OnePlus is the fact that the Watch 2 comes with a dual-engine architecture that promises not only longevity in battery life but also smooth and responsive performance. Packed with the Snapdragon W5 + BES2700, the extension of the battery life is the one aspect I felt the most until now. I charged the device up to 100%, and it ran for 48 hours on smart mode, ending the second day with 13% battery level .
Considering that my Apple Watch Series 9 had to be charged three times in the same period, I believe it's a great achievement for OnePlus. The company states that the battery life lasts up to 100 hours in smart mode, but I will need more time to test the device to confirm this. The OnePlus Watch 2 also comes with rapid charging technology, allowing you to spend less time tethered to a charger.
The device is also coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and it does offer a lag-free experience and provides ample space for apps and personal data.
At the moment of writing this hands-on, I'm satisfied with the OnePlus Watch 2's performance and battery life. However, the dual-engine architecture also involves balanced coordination between cores to guarantee that everything works without hiccups.
As my colleague Rubens Eishima explained to me recently: it's like coordinating a project with different people, where the manager must ensure that it will work faster even with people of different paces, avoiding a situation where a "low-power" individual can bottleneck a high-performance one. But chips for real-time systems aren't exactly new, so it shouldn't be a problem at the end of the day for OnePlus—or Google, which already has experience balancing performance and efficiency cores.
OnePlus Watch 2 technical specifications
Early Verdict
Personally, the OnePlus Watch 2 doesn't redefine what a smartwatch can be but introduces some nice solutions to the Android wearable ecosystem that we will likely see more of in the future. The dual-engine architecture is a great addition that blends performance and endurance in this smartwatch, allowing us to engage with it for a longer time.
However, as mentioned before, I believe OnePlus is limiting the watch's potential appeal by adhering to the industry status quo that people want robust, large, and massive devices. The "one size fits all" approach is outdated, and innovative, progressive companies should avoid it. At this moment, I feel OnePlus has missed the mark with the OnePlus Watch 2.
This is not my final opinion; a detailed review will be released in the coming weeks. Moreover, I would appreciate your insight regarding the OnePlus Watch 2.
